Ceccon Cranks Out Italian Age Record For 50 Fly National Title

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Competing on day 3 of the 2020 Sette Colli Trophy, 19-year-old Thomas Ceccon cranked out a new Italian Age Record for the Cadet level in the men’s 50m fly.

Touching in a time of 23.29, Ceccon’s outing here beat out reigning national record holder Piero Codia who settled for silver in 23.38.

Ceccon’s personal best heading into this meet, which also doubles this year as the Italian National Championships, was represented by the 23.37 he logged in Budapest for the World Junior Championships title there.

With his 23.29 time tonight, Ceccon continues to rank as Italy’s 2nd faster performer all-time in this event, sitting only behind the aforenoted Codia’s national record of 23.21 from 2013.

Ceccon’s time here would have ranked him 9th at last year’s FINA World Aquatic Championships, ironically tying him with the 23.29 Codia produced there.