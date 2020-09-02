Notre Dame Picks Up Winter Juniors Finalist Bryce Ortanes for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aquawolves Swim Team’s Bryce Ortanes has verbally committed to Notre Dame’s class of 2025. The sprinter is a senior at Cherry Creek High School in Colorado.

I am beyond humbled to announce my verbal commitment to swim as a Fighting Irish at the University of Notre Dame. I’d like to thank my parents, my coaches, and the amazing support from everyone around me. Go Irish!☘️☘️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.38

100 free – 45.96

50 back – 22.51

100 back – 48.76

200 back – 1:47.96

100 fly – 49.23

Ortanes’s best stroke is backstroke, though he shows promise in sprint free and butterfly, too.

At the 2019 Colorado 5A HS Championships, Ortanes placed fourth in the 50 free (21.11) and eighth in the 100 back (51.15/50.98 in prelims). He was also 20.41 anchoring Cherry Creek’s state title-earning 200 medley relay and split a 46.00 on their victorious 400 free relay.

Over the summer and fall, Ortanes made serious gains, resulting in a slew of best times at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West. There, he finished 12th in the 50 free (20.42/20.38 in prelims) and 13th in the 100 back (48.93/48.76 in prelims), while adding new bests in the 200 back (1:47.96) and 100 fly (49.23).

Last year, Ortanes would’ve been ND’s #3 50 freestyler and #6 100 backstroker. The Irish just graduated top backstroker Jack Montesi (45.8/1:40.1 last year), though they have the #11 class in the nation incoming this year, including backstrokers Kaden Smesko (48.0/1:47.8) and Joe Hunt (49.2).

Ortanes joins a large class already for next fall, including #17 Chris Guiliano, Max Myers, Owen Grimaldi, Andrew Guziec, Nick Tommasone and Parker Macy.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.