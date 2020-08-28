Notre Dame Adds Breaststroker/IMer Parker Macy to Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Notre Dame has added Parker Macy of Irvine Novaquatics for the class of 2025. He’s a rising senior at Irvine High School in California.

I am both humbled and proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Notre Dame! I would like to thank God, my family, my coaches, and my friends for supporting me through the whole process. GO IRISH! ☘️ #cantstoptheshamrock

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 56.69

200 breast – 2:00.47

200 IM – 1:50.58

400 IM – 3:54.77

At the 2019 CIF Southern Section Division I Championship, with Irvine High School, Macy finished sixth in the 200 IM (1:50.58) and ninth in the 100 breast (56.69 in prelims).

Last summer, Macy snagged an Olympic Trials cut in the 200 breast, hitting a lifetime best of 2:17.55 as the 2019 Los Angeles Invite to place fourth overall. At the 2019 US Open in December, Macy qualified and raced in D-finals of the 200 breast and 400 IM.

Macy should overlap for a season with rising junior Josh Bottelberghe, who led the Fighting Irish in breaststroke at 52.6/1:53.6 last season. With his best times, he’s within tenths of what it took to make the 400 IM C-final at the 2020 ACC Championships, and about a second off of 200 breast C-final scoring range.

Macy joins #17 Chris Guiliano, Max Myers, Owen Grimaldi, Andrew Guziec and Nick Tommasone in Notre Dame’s class of 2025

