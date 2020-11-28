Chase Davison Joins Another Breaststroke-Heavy Class for the Texas Women (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Chase Davison has verbally committed to the University of Texas, where she’s expected to join the Longhorns’ roster in the fall of 2022. She trains with the Denver Hilltoppers club in Colorado.

“It is with so much excitement and joy that I announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Texas!! A very special thank you to my family, coaches and friends for their amazing support through the years. I am beyond excited to be a Longhorn!! HOOK ‘EM !! 🤘🏼🧡”

Primarily a breaststroker, Davison has cleared the 2021 US Olympic Trials qualifying standard twice in the 200 breaststroke, including a best of 2:31.74 in the 200 that is a second-and-a-half better than the qualifying standard. Both of those times, however, were done in 2018, when she was only 14, and before the qualifying period for the meet began.

Her 1:11.03 in the 100-meter breaststroke, also from 2018, is just .04 seconds from the Olympic Trials standard.

Davison represented Mullen High School at the 2020 Colorado High School Girls’ State Championship meet, which is the middle of the state’s 3 championship events by school size. There, she placed 2nd in both the 100 breaststroke (1:02.40) and 200 free (1:50.27).

In that 200 free, she finished 2nd behind Mary Codevilla, who also announced her college commitment this week – to Notre Dame.

In both cases, Davison was the 3rd-fastest overall across the three state championship events.

She also finished in the C final of the 2019 Winter Junior West Championships in the 200 breaststroke.

Best Times in Yards/Long Course Meters:

100 free – 51.26/1:00.39

200 free – 1:49.07*/2:06.96

100 breast – 1:02.40/1:11.03

200 breast – 2:12.11/2:31.74

100 back – 56.92/1:06.57

200 back – 2:02.47*/NA

200 IM – 2:03.41/2:21.29

400 IM – 4:21.37/5:00.55

*Times with asterisks have been adjusted for altitude using the USA Swimming altitude adjustment factors.

Texas’ top 100 breaststroker last season, Kennedy Lohman, was 1:01.10. For this season, that leaves Holly Jansen (1:01.62) who ranked 130th in the NCAA nationally across the 2019-2020 academic year.

Texas head coach Carol Capitani has done a lot to address that weakness in the last 3 recruiting classes. For this season, they’ve brought in German Anna Elendt, a 1:08.06 and 2:29.72 breaststroker in long course; and Ellie McLeod, a 1:01.5 100 yard breaststroker. In the class of 2021, the Longhorns are expecting Jordan Morgan (1:01.21/2:14.68), Channing Hanley (1:02.86/2:16.65), and Riley Courtney (1:03.83/2:15.69) to join the breaststroke group.

Davison joins Lindsey Hosch as commitments in the class of 2022 for the Longhorns. Jensen was the Texas 5A high school runner-up in the 100 breaststroke, with bests of 1:01.75 and 2:18.32.

But performance, rather than recruiting, was the bigger problem for Texas last season. Lohman, for example, was a 59.25 in the 200 breaststroke as a sophomore, and Jensen was a 1:00.05 in the spring of 2019 as a junior.

Davison is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American team member.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.