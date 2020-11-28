Winter Juniors A Finalist Mary Codevilla (2022) Verbally Commits to Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Mary Codevilla from Longmont, Colorado has announced her intention to swim at the University of Notre Dame beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME! Huge thanks to my family, friends, and coaches for all their support! I can’t wait to be a part of the Irish family!! GO IRISH!!☘️💚 #irishbouND”

Codevilla is a junior at Niwot High School. In February she won the 200 free (1:49.31) and 500 free (4:57.37) at the 2020 Colorado High School Girls 4A State Championships. In her freshman season, she won the 200 IM (2:03.99) and was runner-up in the 500 free (5:01.19). In club swimming, she represents Elevation Athletics and has Winter U.S. Open cuts in the 500 free and 200 IM, Summer Juniors cuts in the 100/200 breast, and Winter Juniors cuts in the 50/200 free and 400 IM. Her best SCY 200 breast time, achieved in 2018 when she was 13, ties her with Katie Hoff for 6th all-time among 13-14 girls in the U.S. Her fastest SCY 400 IM, from 2018 Winter Juniors West, ranks 70th in the age group.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:03.16

200 breast – 2:12.08

500 free – 4:48.87

200 free – 1:48.92 (1:47.72 altitude–adjusted)

100 free – 51.70

50 free – 23.61

200 IM – 2:01.93

400 IM – 4:17.54

Codevilla competed in the 100 free, 500 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM at 2019 Winter Juniors West. She came in 8th in the 400 IM (4:20.62), 12th in the 500 free (4:48.87), and 16th in the 200 IM (2:04.49), finishing the meet with new PBs in the 50 free, 500 free, and 200 IM. The previous year at 2018 Winter Juniors West she had finaled in the 200 breast (15th) and 400 IM (17th), earning a lifetime best in the latter. A number of her LCM PBs date from the 2019 Mt. Hood Sectionals where she finaled in the 100 free (25th, 58.92), 400 free (19th, 4:29.85), 100 breast (17th, 1:14.63), 200 breast (17th, 2:38.00), 200 IM (4th, 2:21.08), and 400 IM (3rd, 4:59.62).

She will join Gretchen Lueking and Renee Gillilan in the Notre Dame class of 2026.

