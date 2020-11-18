Carmel Sprinter Gretchen Lueking (2022) Announces Verbal to Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carmel, Indiana’s Gretchen Lueking has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame for 2022-23, writing on social media:

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Notre Dame. Thank you to my family, friends and coaches who have supported me along the way. Go Irish!☘️”

Lueking swims for Carmel High School, where she is a junior, and Carmel Swim Club. She specializes in 50/100/200 free for which she made our “Best of the Rest” section on the Way Too Early List of girls recruits from the high school class of 2022.

At the 2020 Indiana Girls High School State Meet last February, Lueking contributed to Carmel’s 34th consecutive state title by winning the 200 free (1:47.50), coming in second in the 100 free (49.76), swimming the third leg of the winning 200 free relay (22.94), and leading off the winning 400 free relay (50.34). In prelims, she anchored that relay and produced the fastest 100 free split of the meet (49.85).

Lueking competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly. She made finals in the 200 free and came in 19th (1:48.99). That summer she had a strong showing at the 2019 Indiana LSC Senior Long Course State Championships, clocking PBs in the 50m free (26.66), 100m free (57.59), 100m fly (1:04.68), and 200m fly (2:24.61), placing 9th in the 200 free, 10th in the 100 free, and 17th in the 50 free and 200 fly. She swam another 57.79 100 free at Summer Junior Nationals. Earlier that spring she had gone best times of 2:05.78 in the 200m free and 1:03.03 in the 100m back at Indy Sectionals.

This fall she has had the opportunity to do some post-COVID racing and has improved her times in the SCY 200 back, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:47.26

100 free – 49.76

50 free – 23.67

100 back – 56.77

200 back – 2:00.80

100 fly – 55.64

200 fly – 2:02.57

200 IM – 2:05.14

400 IM – 4:25.50

Lueking will join the Fighting Irish class of 2026 with #18 Renee Gillilan. Notre Dame lost much of its freestyle talent to graduation so she will have an opportunity to make her mark on a young sprint group.

