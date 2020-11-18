Coby Carrozza Describes “Recovery Day” For Texas Longhorns (Video)

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

Top-seeded Coby Carrozza from University of Texas won the final heat of the men’s 400 free, posting the overall top time and breaking the Bill Walker Pool record with 3:54.34. His UT teammate Drew Kibler had been out first and led through the first 150 meters. UT’s Jeff Newkirk then took over the lead and looked like he was on his way to victory, with Longhorn teammates Alexander Zettle, Carrozza, and Kibler swimming even in second place. At the final turn, Carrozza sprinted down the final 50 meters and snatched the win away from his Newkirk. Newkirk finished 2nd in 3:55.04, with Kibler rounding out the top 3 in 3:58.98.