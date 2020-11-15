2020 U.S. Open Beaverton – OT Cut for Nick Simons in 200 Back (Saturday Recap)

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

Thursday, November 12-Saturday, November 14

Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, Beaverton, OR

LCM/timed finals

Session Four – Saturday, November 14

Women

With no entrants in the 1500 free, the women’s meet began with the 200 back. Taylor McCoy of Cougar Aquatics continued her winning ways with a 2:18.44 to take the 200 back title by almost 6 seconds over Bellevue Club’s Mia Chang (2:18.44).

Tualatin Hills teammates Lily Gardner (57.26), a Georgia commit, and Lizzy Cook (57.35), headed to Cal next year, went 1-2 in the 100 free, with Stanford commit Amy Tang finishing third in 57.94.

UCLA-bound Eva Carlson of The Dolphins Swim Team put up a 2:38.32 to win the 200 breast ahead of PRO Swimming’s Catherine Yu (2:39.17) and Jessica Maeda of Tualatin Hills Swim Club (2:39.31).

Swimming all alone, Fay Lustria of Tualatin Hills still managed to notch a best time in the 200 fly, going 2:18.53.

Men

Noah Brune, representing Bellevue Club Swim Team, completed his trifecta of distance free races with a 16:07.29 in the 1500 free.

Lake Oswego’s Nick Simons, who is headed to Tennessee in the fall, annihilated his previous PB in the 200 back (2:04.08) to punch his ticket to U.S. Olympic Team Trials with 2:00.45. Marcus Gentry of Superior Stingray Swimming took 2nd (2:04.29) ahead of Northwestern-bound Tyler Lu of Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club (2:06.61).

Santo Condorelli, representing The Dolphins Portland, was the lone entrant in the men’s 100 free but still managed a 49.39.

In the men’s 200 breast, Denver commit Marco Nosack of Tualatin Hills Swim Club took 2.3 seconds off his seed time to win in 2:20.59. Kevin Keil from Multnomah Athletic Club came in second with 2:21.59. Seattle University’s John Neton edged Bellevue Club’s Joe Zhang, 2:23.03 to 2:23.39, for 3rd.

The meet ended with Noah Brune eking out a 2:04.36-to-2:04.54 win over Diego Nosack in the 200 fly.