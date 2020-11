2020 U.S. Open – Combined Results Saturday AM

2020 U.S. Open Saturday Session: Swims of the Session After four sessions at nine locations, a U.S. Open like none before wrapped up earlier today with NAG records and solid swims by veterans alike.

Thomas Heilman Does It Again, Sets 100 Free 13-14 NAG with a 51.20 13 year-old Thomas Heilman claimed his second National Age Group record in as many days at the Richmond of the 2020 U.S. Open.