Thomas Heilman Does It Again, Sets 100 Free 13-14 NAG with a 51.20

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, November 12-Saturday, November 14

SwimRVA – Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA

LCM/timed finals

Streaming Info/Races to Watch

Meet Central – Richmond

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 Toyota US Open – Richmond”

13 year-old Thomas Heilman has been on a tear all week in Richmond. First, he swam the fastest time we’ve seen from a 13 year-old in the 50 free, going 23.36, making him the 2nd-fastest ever in the 13-14 age group. Yesterday, he took down his first long course 13-14 National Age Group record outright, swimming a 54.45, to take the record from Michael Andrew.

He kept the good times rolling today, dropping a 51.20 in the 100 free that clips Andrew 51.30 from 2014. That’s still shy of the 50.49 Olympic Trials cut, but with roughly 8 months until Trials come around, it looks increasingly likely that we could see a 13 year-old boy nab OT cuts in the sprint events, something that may be unprecedented, but something we’ll look into a little more closely when we get a chance.

Richmond has been a great site for US age groupers the last few days. 15 year-old Daniel Diehl, who took down several 13-14 NAG records earlier this year, finished just behind Heilman with a 51.28, putting him roughly 73rd all-time in the 15-16 age group shortly after aging up.