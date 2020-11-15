2020 U.S. Open Saturday Session: Swims of the Session

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

Well, we made it. After four sessions at nine locations, a U.S. Open like none before wrapped up earlier today. With a lot of the big domestic stars either competing in the ISL (Caeleb Dressel, Lilly King, etc.) or not racing at all (Nathan Adrian, Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel), there weren’t a ton of especially fast times at the top end, but once again, we saw some big swims out of teenagers, as well as a few interesting results from others.

For the second day in a row, arguably the biggest swims came from a pair of teenagers. In Richmond, 13 year-old Thomas Heilman broke the 13-14 National Age Group record in the 100 free. Heilman was close to OT cuts in all three events he swam this week.

Also in Richmond, 17 year-old Torri Huske went 54.04 to swim the fastest 100 free across all sites. That time moves her to #4 all-time in the 17-18 age group. Teens took four of the top five spots in the 100 free, with Gretchen Walsh (54.37) and Claire Curzan (54.93) finishing 2nd and 3rd overall, and Kate Douglass (55.24) taking 5th overall.

Over in Irvine, 12 year-old Kayla Han moved into the top ten all time in the 11-12 age group rankings in the 200 fly with her time of 2:20.58.

On the “older” side of things, 29 year-old Austin Surhoff netted an OT cut, and swam a lifetime best, in the 100 free with his 50.19, again in Richmond, taking 12th overall. Surhoff’s previous best time was a 50.40 from 2013. Surhoff, currently an assistant coach at Johns Hopkins, won the 200 IM at NCAAs as a freshman and made the final in the 200 IM at the 2016 Olympic Trials.

National Team Roundup

We’re not going to cover every swim by a US National Team member here, but we’ll mention the ones who finished near the top of the combined standings, or had otherwise notable swims.