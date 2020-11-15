Sydney Pickrem Explains London Roar Mentality: “Day 2, Day New” (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1

Reported by Lydia Ferrari Kehoe.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

Tokyo did break through for an IM win here, though. Yui Ohashi has been one of the league’s best rookies, and she continues to dominate the IMs here. Her 2:03.93 breaks the ISL record set by Melanie Margalis, who has withdrawn from the remainder of the season.

Ohashi’s time is also a new Asian record as she takes down Ye Shiwen‘s mark of 2:04.64 from 2012.

London’s Sydney Pickrem moves up to #3 in the league for the year as London stayed tough on depth here. Pickrem was 2nd and Siobhan-Marie O’Connor 4th.

Ohashi jackpotted Energy Standard‘s Viktoriya Gunes and New York’s Emily Escobedo as London and Tokyo continue to somewhat work together to chase down Energy Standard. London is now just 13 points back of Energy, with Tokyo 18 points back of London. New York is 49 behind Tokyo.