Daniel Krueger on “Completely Different Style” Training for This Time of Year

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

The final event of the morning went to Texas junior Daniel Krueger who sprinted to a 23.25 win in the men’s 50 free. Jack Armstrong from Houston Bridge Bats touched second in 23.34. Alamo Area’s Cameron McAnany was 3rd from out in lane 8 with 23.47.

