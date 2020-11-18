Daniel Krueger on “Completely Different Style” Training for This Time of Year

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, November 12-Saturday, November 14
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM/timed finals
Reported by Anne Lepesant.
The final event of the morning went to Texas junior Daniel Krueger who sprinted to a 23.25 win in the men’s 50 free. Jack Armstrong from Houston Bridge Bats touched second in 23.34. Alamo Area’s Cameron McAnany was 3rd from out in lane 8 with 23.47.