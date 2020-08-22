Notre Dame Pulls in Verbal Commitment from #18 Renee Gillilan (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Renee Gillilan of Fort Collins, Colorado, has verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame for 2022-23. The #18 recruit on our Way Too Early list of top girls from the high school class of 2022, she will join her sister Coleen Gillilan who is currently a sophomore on the Fighting Irish women’s swimming and diving team.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Notre Dame. I am grateful for my family, friends, coaches, and teammates that have supported me. I cannot wait to attend a school that will help me thrive academically and athletically. Go Irish!”

Gillilan attends Fossil Ridge High School where, in her first two years of high school swimming, she is already a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and three-time individual state champion. She won the 100 fly (53.47, altitude-adjusted to 53.37) and 100 back (54.77, altitude-adjusted to 54.67) at the 2020 CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships. She also led off the winning 200 medley relay (25.83, altitude-adjusted to 25.71) and swam a leg (50.70) on the first-place 400 free relay. As a freshman, she won the 100 fly (52.95/52.85 altitude) and was runner-up in the 100 back (53.76/53.66 altitude). Her best 50/100 back and 100 fly times came from that 2019 state meet.

Gillilan does her club swimming with Fort Collins Area Swim Team. She competed in the 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM at Winter Juniors West last December and placed 8th in the 100 fly. Last summer, she swam the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM at Phillips 66 Nationals and the 100 free, 100 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM at Speedo Junior Nationals. She placed 21st in the 100 fly at Juniors and, between the two meets, finished the summer with PBs in the 100m back (1:06.24), 200m fly (2:19.45), 200m IM (2:22.60), and 400m IM (5:01.95).

Best Times:

100 fly – 52.95

100 back – 53.76

50 back – 25.48

200 fly – 1:59.30

200 IM – 2:00.57

Gillilan’s 52.95 would have landed her in the B final of the 100 fly at 2020 ACC Women’s Championships. (Her sister Coleen made the A final with 52.40.) She also would have scored in the B final of the 200 fly and the C final of the 100 back. It took 2:00.53 to make it back for a second swim in the 200 IM.

