Winter Juniors Qualifier Jake Young (2021) Commits to West Virginia

Jake Young from Morrow, Ohio has committed to swim at West Virginia University in the class of 2025.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic careers at West Virginia University! Thanks to all my friends, coaches, and family who have helped me get to this point! Go Mountaineers!”

A senior at Kings High School, Young swims year-round with Mason Manta Rays and specializes in breaststroke, backstroke and IM. He is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 IM and a Futures qualifier in the 100/200 back and 100 breast. At the 2020 Ohio State High School Division I Championships, he placed 8th in the 200 IM (1:53.76) and 16th in the 100 breast (58.09). He also contributed to the 6th-place medley relay (26.29 breaststroke leg) and the 9th-place 400 free relay (46.50).

In club swimming, Young had a big meet at 2020 Speedo Southern Premier. He finaled in the 50 free (21st), 200 free (25th), 200 back (18th), and 200 IM (15th), and improved his lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free and 50/100/200 back. He also made finals appearances in the 200m back (12th), 200m IM (20th), and 400m IM (24th) at 2019 Geneva Futures. He left the meet with PBs in the LCM 100 back (1:00.41), 200 back (2:09.86), 100 breast (1:07.31), and 400 IM (4:41.87).

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:03.94

100 breast – 56.74

400 IM – 3:59.65

200 IM – 1:51.48

200 back – 1:50.52

100 back – 51.74

50 back – 25.17

500 free – 4:38.58

200 free – 1:42.61

100 free – 46.60

50 free – 21.42

Young will suit up for the Mountaineers with fellow class of 2025 commits Braden Osborn and Riley Brown

