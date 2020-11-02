3x Louisiana High School State Champion Riley Brown Commits to West Virginia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Riley Brown from Baton Rouge, Louisiana has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at West Virginia University beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at West Virginia University for the fall of 2021. I want to thank my friends, family and coaches for making my dream a reality and supporting me through the years, especially Coach Jayme Cramer. WVU offers me all that I was looking for in a college swim program, great facility, supportive coaches and academics to match. Let’s go Mountaineers!”

Brown is a senior at Liberty Magnet High School. It had been called Lee Magnet High School until this school year when its name was changed. Representing Lee Magnet, he won the 200 IM (1:55.32) and 100 back (52.31) at the 2019 LHSAA Division 2 State Championships last November and was named Swimmer of the Meet. His freshman and sophomore years, they competed in Division 3. Brown was a D3 finalist in the 200/500 free freshman year and as a sophomore in 2018, he won the 100 back (53.16) and was runner-up in the 200IM (1:57.09).

Brown swims year-round with Crawfish Aquatics. He is a 3-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American with a Winter U.S. Open qualifying time in the 200 back and Futures cuts in the 100 back and 200 IM. His best times in the SCY 100/200 back come from 2019 Winter Juniors East, where he placed 21st in the 200. He competed at 2020 College Station Sectionals (SCY prelims/LCM finals) and clocked new PBs in the 200y free, 200y IM, and 200m back. He finaled in both the 100 back (26th with 59.92) and 200m back (17th with 2:04.38).

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:47.49

100 back – 50.88

400 IM – 4:03.62

200 IM – 1:53.85

500 free – 4:37.75

200 free – 1:43.04

Also committed to the WVU class of 2025 is Braden Osborn. West Virginia were runners-up to Texas at the 2020 Big 12 Championships. Brown would have scored in the top-16 of both backstroke events and the 400 IM.

