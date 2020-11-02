Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cole Gorsuch Breaks Ian Crocker’s Maine 13-14 200 SCM Back Record – 2:10.16

by Annika Johnson 0

November 01st, 2020 Club, News, Previews & Recaps

2020 Maine Portland Porpoise Swim Club (PPSC) October Intrasquad

  • October 29th – 30th, 2020
  • Harold Paulson Pool – Riverton Community Center, Portland, ME
  • Short Course Meters (SCM – 25 meter pool)
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 ME PPSC October Intrasquad”

A total of 5 Maine age group and Open (MESI) records were set on Saturday, 2 of which were broken by Cole Gorsuch

The 14-year old, who swims for the host club, shattered the 200 back boy’s 13-14 record by 8 seconds with a best time of 2:10.16. The previous record was set 23 years ago by Ian Crocker in a time of 2:18.43. 

Crocker was a Portland Porpoise himself before matriculating to the University of Texas. Most famous as a butterflier, Crocker would go on to win 5 Olympic medals, including 3 gold medals, representing the United States.

Gorsuch also set a new boys 13-14 MESI record in the 100 fly (58.77), taking just over 3 seconds off of the previous record set in 2014 by Harry Holder.

Gorsuch still has one month before he ages up and he is just 1 second short of the Maine 13-14 boy’s 50 fly record. He already holds the MESI 13-14 boy’s record in the 50 SCM free (26.65) and the 50 SCM back (29.88).

At the same intrasquad, Maria Delmonte crushed the girl’s 13-14 200 back record by nearly 2 seconds with a best time of 2:24.72. This victory was also a 2 second time drop for Delmonte from her previous best that she swam in December.

On Saturday, Ali Bragg’s best time of 2:42.02 set a new 15-16 200 breast record and Open girls MESI record. This beat the previous records, both set by Jenn Flaherty in 2002, by over 3 seconds.

Later in the same session, Bragg outtouched Delmonte in the 400IM by the smallest margin in the sport: .01 seconds. Finishing 1st with a best time of 5:17.84, Bragg is now 4.5 seconds away from the MESI girl’s open record with Delmonte close behind. Delmonte is only 3 seconds away from the 400IM MESI record for 13-14 year-old girls.

There’s a chance for more Maine records to fall at PPSC’s next intrasquad on November 8th.

Other Notable Swims:

  • Dennis Slobodzian won the boy’s 50 free  with a best time of 25.98.
  • Slobodzian also touched 1st in the boy’s 200 free (2:01.79), dropping 3 seconds from his best time from December.
  • 14-year old Campbell Maurer dominated the girl’s 200 free with a best time of 2:16.56.
  • Maurer swam another best time in the girl’s 50 free, touching 1st at 28.05.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!