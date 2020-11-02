Cole Gorsuch Breaks Ian Crocker’s Maine 13-14 200 SCM Back Record – 2:10.16

2020 Maine Portland Porpoise Swim Club (PPSC) October Intrasquad

October 29th – 30th, 2020

Harold Paulson Pool – Riverton Community Center, Portland, ME

Short Course Meters (SCM – 25 meter pool)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 ME PPSC October Intrasquad”

A total of 5 Maine age group and Open (MESI) records were set on Saturday, 2 of which were broken by Cole Gorsuch.

The 14-year old, who swims for the host club, shattered the 200 back boy’s 13-14 record by 8 seconds with a best time of 2:10.16. The previous record was set 23 years ago by Ian Crocker in a time of 2:18.43.

Crocker was a Portland Porpoise himself before matriculating to the University of Texas. Most famous as a butterflier, Crocker would go on to win 5 Olympic medals, including 3 gold medals, representing the United States.

Gorsuch also set a new boys 13-14 MESI record in the 100 fly (58.77), taking just over 3 seconds off of the previous record set in 2014 by Harry Holder.

Gorsuch still has one month before he ages up and he is just 1 second short of the Maine 13-14 boy’s 50 fly record. He already holds the MESI 13-14 boy’s record in the 50 SCM free (26.65) and the 50 SCM back (29.88).

At the same intrasquad, Maria Delmonte crushed the girl’s 13-14 200 back record by nearly 2 seconds with a best time of 2:24.72. This victory was also a 2 second time drop for Delmonte from her previous best that she swam in December.

On Saturday, Ali Bragg’s best time of 2:42.02 set a new 15-16 200 breast record and Open girls MESI record. This beat the previous records, both set by Jenn Flaherty in 2002, by over 3 seconds.

Later in the same session, Bragg outtouched Delmonte in the 400IM by the smallest margin in the sport: .01 seconds. Finishing 1st with a best time of 5:17.84, Bragg is now 4.5 seconds away from the MESI girl’s open record with Delmonte close behind. Delmonte is only 3 seconds away from the 400IM MESI record for 13-14 year-old girls.

There’s a chance for more Maine records to fall at PPSC’s next intrasquad on November 8th.

Other Notable Swims: