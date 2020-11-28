Jimmy Gavin Transferring to Texas After Michigan State Drops Swimming & Diving

James (Jimmy) Gavin, a current freshman at Michigan State University, has announced his intention to transfer to the University of Texas in the fall of 2021.

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to continue my swimming career and study at the University of Texas this upcoming fall! I want to thank God, my family, friends, and coaches for believing in my story and work ethic by supporting me throughout the years, and especially during these troubling times! I also want to give a special thanks to my swim family at Michigan State University. While we won’t be able to have the 4 years together I hoped we would have had, I want to thank y’all for every moment and experience on campus this fall. It has been a blessing to swim as a Spartan and I cannot wait to compete this spring with my fellow Spartan brothers and sisters. It has been an amazing journey filled with tears, laughter, and uncertainty, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds! GO LONGHORNS AND HOOK EM!!!”

Gavin hails from Cypress, Texas. He graduated from Cypress Ranch High School in the spring of 2020 and headed to Lansing to compete for the Spartans. In October, Michigan State announced it was eliminating men’s and women’s swimming and diving due to a budget crisis. Gavin specializes in mid-distance and distance freestyle; he is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200/1000 free and a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 500/1650 free.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:33.85

1000 free – 9:18.02

500 free – 4:27.01

200 free – 1:38.95

In his senior year of high school, Gavin came in 15th in the 200 free and 8th in the 500 at the 2020 Texas UIL 6A State Championships. His best times in those two events came two weeks earlier at the Region 5 Championships.

Representing his club team Katy Aquatics, he notched PBs in the SCY 50/100 free, and LCM 400/800/1500 free at 2020 College Station Sectionals at the end of February. He finished 14th in the 400 free (4:07.90), 10th in the 800 (8:29.09), and 9th in the 1500 (16:12.81). He will join a training group with current Longhorns Alex Zettle, David Johnston, and Ethan Heasley, and will begin his adventure in Austin with UT class of 2025 commits #2 Anthony Grimm, #4 Tim Connery, #15 Luke Hobson, Marko Vujosevic, Kayde Cross, and Nathan Quarterman.