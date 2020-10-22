Sources: Michigan State To Eliminate Women’s & Men’s Swimming & Diving Programs

Michigan State will eliminate its women’s and men’s swimming & diving programs, sources say. MSU would be the latest in a long line of college cuts this year.

Update: Michigan State has confirmed the news in a press release. The school will discontinue women’s and men’s swimming & diving after the 2020-2021 season.

MSU cited a financial crisis, with the school’s best-case scenario projecting a revenue shortfall of more than $30 million this season. The press release emphasized that the cut won’t save money during the pandemic this year, but will help balance the budget in future years.

The Michigan State Spartans were 12th among 14 women’s programs and 10th among 10 men’s programs at last year’s Big Ten Championships. Neither program has had an individual All-American since 2002, when Carly Weiden earned that honor and won a Big Ten title in diving.

But while the program hasn’t been a top contender recently, it’s also a fairly historic NCAA program – the Spartans are one of just 24 schools to ever win an NCAA men’s relay title. MSU also hosted two NCAA Championship meets: one in 1967 at the McCaffree Pool and another in 1941 at the old Jenison Pool.

Michigan State NCAA relay champions:

1946 – men’s 400 free relay

1948 – men’s 400 free relay

1951 – men’s 400 free relay

1957 – men’s 400 medley relay

1962 – men’s 400 free relay

Michigan State NCAA individual champions, per the team’s archives:

Clarke Scholes 1950 – 100 free 1951 – 50 free, 100 free 1952 – 100 free

Donald Patterson 1958 – 100 free

Ken Walsh 1967 – 100 free

William Steuart 1958 – 440 free, 1500 free 1959 – 440 free, 1500 free

George Hoogerhyde 1947 – 1500 free

Gary Dilley 1965 – 100 back, 200 back 1966 – 100 back, 200 back

Frank Modine 1958 – 100 breast, 200 breast

Linda Gustavson 1970 – 50 free

Marilyn Corson 1970 – 200 IM 1972 – 200 IM

Jane Manchester 1973 – 3m diving 1974 – 1m diving, 3m diving

Julie Farrell 1990 – 1m diving 1991 – 3m diving



Michigan State is now the 5th school among the 24 schools to ever win a men’s relay title that has since cut their men’s swimming & diving program. Iowa, which won a 1936 relay title, will eliminate their program at the end of this season. UCLA, Texas – Arlington, and Rutgers no longer have men’s programs.

The cuts to Iowa and Michigan State drop the Big Ten to just 8 men’s programs and 12 women’s programs.