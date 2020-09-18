4 Recruit Tim Connery (2021) Switches Verbal From Michigan to Texas

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tim Connery, #4 recruit for the class of 2021, has switched his verbal commitment to the University of Texas. Back in November 2019, Connery originally sent his verbal to Michigan. Connery is just one of the many versatile talents in the class of 2021, boasting capabilities in all four strokes and the IM events.

Connery, who trains club at SwimMAC Carolina and competes for Christ the King Catholic High School, was the 2019 Summer Junior National high point winner with his 200 IM and 800 free relay titles and four individual finals appearances (100 fly, back, breast, free). Connery was also a member of the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific team, where he placed 10th in the 100 back and 5th in the 100 breast.

At the 2019 Winter Junior National Championships this past December, Connery put up lifetime bests in the 100 fly (46.73), 100 breast (53.19), and 200 IM (1:44.05). Connery took East titles in the 100 fly while placing 2nd in the 100 breast and 200 IM.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.42

100 free – 44.18

200 free – 1:34.77

100 back – 47.24

100 breast – 53.19

200 breast – 1:57.16

100 fly – 46.73

200 IM – 1:44.05

400 IM – 3:53.90

Connery will join #2 Anthony Grimm, #15 Luke Hobson, Nathan Quarterman, Kayde Cross, and Marko Vujosevic for the Texas Longhorn class of 2025.

Connery’s versatility and especially IM abilities, which make him one of the fastest IMers in high school history, makes him a perfect fit for Eddie Reese’s program at Texas. Headed into the 2020 NCAA Championships, which were ultimately canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Longhorns had the #3 (sophomore Matthew Willenbring) and #4 (senior Ryan Harty) seeded 200 IMers in the country, among 4 ranked in the top 16, which is what scores points at NCAAs. 3 of those 4 will still be on campus when Connery arrives.

Texas also had 2 of the top 9 seeds, both either a freshman or a sophomore, in the 400 IM.

Not that Michigan is any slouch in the IM events – at the Big Ten Championships this year, they had 5 swimmers score A final finishes in the 200 IM, including the top 3 finishers.

After that, Connery will have a lot of choices for where to focus. He could go breaststroke, like the former Longhorn Will Licon did, though the Longhorns are considerably deep there as well. The Texas butterfly group, after the graduation of Maxime Rooney (post-2020) and Alvin Jiang (post-2021) will need reinforcements, so from a ‘need’ perspective that makes the most sense.

But he could also excel in the backstroke or middle-distance freestyle events.

In that way, he’s a lot like fellow Texas commit Anthony Grimm, but even more versatile on distance. Between those two swimmers, the Texas men will have almost universal puzzle pieces that can be used in a lot of ways to fill a lot of holes. That’s a huge leg up as the Longhorns look to springboard from a dominant 2010s, where they won 5 NCAA titles, into the 2020s.

“After further consideration, I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Texas! Thanks to everyone who has helped me along the way. Hook em🤘🏻”

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.