16-Year-Old O’Callaghan Hits 52.48 SCM 100 Free Aussie Age Record

2020 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA VIRTUAL C’SHIPS

Thursday, November 26th – Sunday, November 29th

Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Perth & Melbourne

SCM (25m)

Start dates & times vary in each city

SwimSwam Preview

Start Lists/Results

Session 1 Full Results

Although she finished off the podium in the women’s 100m freestyle at these Australian Virtual Short Course National Championships, 16-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan made her presence known in a big way.

Competing against the likes of Olympic medalists and World Record holders Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell, and Madi Wilson, St. Peters Western’s O’Callaghan fired off a lifetime best in the 100m free to hit a time of 52.48 en route to placing 5th.

Splitting 25.20/27.28, O’Callaghan’s time of 52.48 laid waste to her previous PB of 52.99, a time she just registered leading off her Brisbane Bisons relay at the Aussie Relay Blitz last month. As such, tonight’s outing represents just the 2nd time she’s been under 53.00, with her prior PB sitting at 53.10 before the blitz.

O’Callaghan’s 52.48 PB here now checks-in as a new Aussie Age Record for 16-year-olds, surpassing McKeon’s 52.63 from 2010. She and McKeon are the only two Aussie 16-year-olds to ever dip under the 53-second threshold in the SCM version of the 100 freestyle event.

O’Callaghan was set to be a member of the NY Breakers for International Swimming League (ISL) season 2, however, she, along with most all Aussies, withdrew due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.