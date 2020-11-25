Basically Every Aussie Is Racing This Week At Virtual C’Ships

2020 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA VIRTUAL C’SHIPS
- Thursday, November 26th – Sunday, November 29th
- Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Perth & Melbourne
- SCM (25m)
- Start dates & times vary in each city
- Start Lists/Results
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the first time in history, the Australian Short Course Swimming Championships will be taking place virtually. Contested as 4 sessions of timed finals, the virtual competition will take place in Brisbane (Chandler), Sydney (Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre), Hobart (Hobart Aquatic Centre), Perth (HBF Stadium) and Melbourne (MSAC subject to COVID restrictions).
Results will be available 10 minutes after each event has been swum across all locations, with full results uploaded after each session. Full results will be available approximately one hour after the session has concluded in all locations.
For many Aussie swimmers, these championships will mark a long-awaited chance to race once again after numerous domestic lockdowns and travel limitations, which prevented most from racing in season 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL).
And with the wealth of talent ready to rumble down under, we’ll be treated to some high-octane matchups to carry us over from the thrilling ISL action that just concluded in Budapest.
In Brisbane, we’ll see short course world record holder Minna Atherton take on newly-minuted long course Australian national record holder Kaylee McKeown in the backstroke events.
Clyde Lewis, Cameron McEvoy and Elijah Winnington will also be among those taking on the freestyle events while Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon are set to battle in the 200m free.
The Campbell sisters and Madi Wilson are scheduled to swim in Sydney, as is World University Games medalist William Yang, along with coaching mentor, retired Bobby Hurley. Fly speedster Matt Temple will also be competing in Melbourne, along with Olympic medalist Mack Horton.
Finally in Perth, Olympian Tamsin Cook continues to make what appears to be a post-swimming-break comeback, while Brianna Throssell will put on a show in the fly and free events.
Of note, Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers is entered in the virtual championships, but underwent surgery for his shoulder this week and is not expected to race.
Below are the key entrants per site, with notable match-ups resulting throughout.
Brisbane: Minna Atherton, Meg Bailey, Jack Cartwright, Thomas Fraser-Holmes, Maddie Gough, Alexander Graham, Chelsea Gubecka, Meg Harris, Thomas Hauck, Chelsea Hodges, Tristan Hollard, Kalani Ireland, Mitch Larkin, Kareena Lee, Clyde Lewis, Cameron McEvoy, Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown, Jack McLoughlin, Kiah Melverton, David Morgan, Leah Neale, Thomas Neill, Mollie O’Callaghan, Jake Packard, Lani Pallister, Michael Pickett (NZL), Leiston Pickett, Calypso Sheridan, Mikkayla Sheridan, Sam Short, Nick Sloman, Will Stockwell, Jenna Strauch, Zac Stubblety-Cook, Laura Taylor, Ariarne Titmus, Louis Townsend, Tessa Wallace, Elijah Winnington, Bradley Woodward, Barbora Zavadova (CZE)
Sydney: Bronte Campbell, Cate Campbell, Brittany Castelluzzo, Bobby Hurley, Travis Mahoney, James McKechnie, Joshua Palmer, Madi Wilson, William Yang
Melbourne: Sophie Caldwell, Jack Carr, Daniel Cave, Jack Gerrard, Bowen Gough, Mack Horton, Kotuku Ngawati, Gabriella Peiniger, Matt Temple
Hobart: Maximillian Giuliani, Brenna Lemon
Perth: Holly Barratt, Tamsin Cook, Zac Incerti, Brianna Throssell
Didn’t Bobby Hurley retire? Did I miss something?