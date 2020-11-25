Basically Every Aussie Is Racing This Week At Virtual C’Ships

2020 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA VIRTUAL C’SHIPS

Thursday, November 26th – Sunday, November 29th

Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Perth & Melbourne

SCM (25m)

Start dates & times vary in each city

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the first time in history, the Australian Short Course Swimming Championships will be taking place virtually. Contested as 4 sessions of timed finals, the virtual competition will take place in Brisbane (Chandler), Sydney (Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre), Hobart (Hobart Aquatic Centre), Perth (HBF Stadium) and Melbourne (MSAC subject to COVID restrictions).

Results will be available 10 minutes after each event has been swum across all locations, with full results uploaded after each session. Full results will be available approximately one hour after the session has concluded in all locations.