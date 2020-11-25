Ziyad Saleem Cracks 48 in 100 BK, 13-Year-Old Alana Berlin Drops 54.1 100 BK

2020 FALL WESTERN GREAT LAKES OPEN

November 20-22, 2020

Brown Deer, WI (Schroeder Aquatic Center)

Results on Meet Mobile – ‘2020 Fall Western Greak Lakes Openl’

Schroeder YMCA’s Ziyad Saleem and Alana Berlin each had big weekends at a club invite in Wisconsin.

Saleem, who initially committed to the University of Iowa but is looking for alternative options now that the program’s been cut, again blazed to a lifetime best in the 100 back. He clocked a 47.51, his first time under 48 and a drop of seven-tenths.

Saleem also posted a 45.53 in the 100 free, his first time under 46 in the event, and split 20.27 on Schroeder’s 200 free relay.

ZIYAD SALEEM‘S 100 BACK PROGRESSION

TIME DATE 49.21 November 2019 48.68 November 2019 48.27 August 2020 47.51 November 2020

Berlin, meanwhile, went 4-for-4 with personal bests in her five individual swims.

Just 13 years old, she ripped a 54.18/2:01.79 combo in the 100/200 back, 55.55 in the 100 fly and 51.64 in the 100 free. She dropped over five seconds in the 200 back and over a second in the 100 back.

As a bonus, Berlin led off Schroeder’s 200 free relay in 23.67, a lifetime best in the 50 free.

Berlin now ranks 39th all-time in the 13-14 age group in the 100 back with her swim over the weekend.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS