Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ziyad Saleem Cracks 48 in 100 BK, 13-Year-Old Alana Berlin Drops 54.1 100 BK

2020 FALL WESTERN GREAT LAKES OPEN

  • November 20-22, 2020
  • Brown Deer, WI (Schroeder Aquatic Center)
  • Results on Meet Mobile – ‘2020 Fall Western Greak Lakes Openl’

Schroeder YMCA’s Ziyad Saleem and Alana Berlin each had big weekends at a club invite in Wisconsin.

Saleem, who initially committed to the University of Iowa but is looking for alternative options now that the program’s been cut, again blazed to a lifetime best in the 100 back. He clocked a 47.51, his first time under 48 and a drop of seven-tenths.

Saleem also posted a 45.53 in the 100 free, his first time under 46 in the event, and split 20.27 on Schroeder’s 200 free relay.

ZIYAD SALEEM‘S 100 BACK PROGRESSION

TIME DATE
49.21 November 2019
48.68 November 2019
48.27 August 2020
47.51 November 2020

Berlin, meanwhile, went 4-for-4 with personal bests in her five individual swims.

Just 13 years old, she ripped a 54.18/2:01.79 combo in the 100/200 back, 55.55 in the 100 fly and 51.64 in the 100 free. She dropped over five seconds in the 200 back and over a second in the 100 back.

As a bonus, Berlin led off Schroeder’s 200 free relay in 23.67, a lifetime best in the 50 free.

Berlin now ranks 39th all-time in the 13-14 age group in the 100 back with her swim over the weekend.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS

  • 14-year-old Jack Sullivan of Schroeder clocked lifetime bests in the 200 free (1:41.45), 100 back (52.44), 200 back (1:51.69) and 50 free (21.88). The 200 free was a four-second drop.
  • Schroeder’s Alyssa Graves took over five seconds off of her 500 free time (4:49.73). She also clocked bests in the 100 fly (55.65) and 200 fly (2:00.27). Graves is currently listed on Iowa’s 2020-21 roster as a freshman.
  • Leonardo Gandaria, 17, of Schroeder, went lifetime bests in the 50 free (21.44), 100 free (46.11) and 200 free (1:39.26).
  • 15-year-old Tori Brostowitz of Schroeder had a couple impressive relay splits, going 27.99 on the breast leg of a 200 medley relay and 23.17 on a free relay with a flying start.
  • John Paul Brostowitz, 12, hit lifetime bests in the 100 back (56.09), 100 fly (58.21), 100 free (52.64) and 50 free (24.27).
  • 15-year-old Hailey Tierney of Lake Country Swim Team clocked a 25.86 to win the women’s 50 back in a 1.3-second drop.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!