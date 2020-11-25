Ziyad Saleem Cracks 48 in 100 BK, 13-Year-Old Alana Berlin Drops 54.1 100 BK

2020 FALL WESTERN GREAT LAKES OPEN
- November 20-22, 2020
- Brown Deer, WI (Schroeder Aquatic Center)
- Results on Meet Mobile – ‘2020 Fall Western Greak Lakes Openl’
Schroeder YMCA’s Ziyad Saleem and Alana Berlin each had big weekends at a club invite in Wisconsin.
Saleem, who initially committed to the University of Iowa but is looking for alternative options now that the program’s been cut, again blazed to a lifetime best in the 100 back. He clocked a 47.51, his first time under 48 and a drop of seven-tenths.
Saleem also posted a 45.53 in the 100 free, his first time under 46 in the event, and split 20.27 on Schroeder’s 200 free relay.
ZIYAD SALEEM‘S 100 BACK PROGRESSION
|TIME
|DATE
|49.21
|November 2019
|48.68
|November 2019
|48.27
|August 2020
|47.51
|November 2020
Berlin, meanwhile, went 4-for-4 with personal bests in her five individual swims.
Just 13 years old, she ripped a 54.18/2:01.79 combo in the 100/200 back, 55.55 in the 100 fly and 51.64 in the 100 free. She dropped over five seconds in the 200 back and over a second in the 100 back.
As a bonus, Berlin led off Schroeder’s 200 free relay in 23.67, a lifetime best in the 50 free.
Berlin now ranks 39th all-time in the 13-14 age group in the 100 back with her swim over the weekend.
OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS
- 14-year-old Jack Sullivan of Schroeder clocked lifetime bests in the 200 free (1:41.45), 100 back (52.44), 200 back (1:51.69) and 50 free (21.88). The 200 free was a four-second drop.
- Schroeder’s Alyssa Graves took over five seconds off of her 500 free time (4:49.73). She also clocked bests in the 100 fly (55.65) and 200 fly (2:00.27). Graves is currently listed on Iowa’s 2020-21 roster as a freshman.
- Leonardo Gandaria, 17, of Schroeder, went lifetime bests in the 50 free (21.44), 100 free (46.11) and 200 free (1:39.26).
- 15-year-old Tori Brostowitz of Schroeder had a couple impressive relay splits, going 27.99 on the breast leg of a 200 medley relay and 23.17 on a free relay with a flying start.
- John Paul Brostowitz, 12, hit lifetime bests in the 100 back (56.09), 100 fly (58.21), 100 free (52.64) and 50 free (24.27).
- 15-year-old Hailey Tierney of Lake Country Swim Team clocked a 25.86 to win the women’s 50 back in a 1.3-second drop.