Daily Swim Coach Workout #286

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Underwater Warm-up/Down Ladder

2 x warm-up snorkel/fins 3rd Black Line – Underwater Swimming. Rd 2 back.

50 :45

100 1:30

150 2:15

200 3:00

3 x Kick series (a-b)

3x 25 :25 (c:30)

2 x 50 fly k on side :50(c:55)

1 x 75 1:25 (1st half of each length is face down flutter fast) (c:1:35)

3 x Main Free series (round 3 any equip)

3 x 100 1:25 Focus on catch and hold. Let the body rotate around the hand (B 1:30, C1:40

3 x 100 1:20 Focus on catch and hold. Let the body rotate around the hand (B 1:30, C1:40

3 x 100 1:30 Fast with catch focus (B: 1:35, C: 145)

4 x fins (paddle opt)

25 Breast drill (2 strokes chin pull w/flutter,2 reg strokes with dolphin-pop hips up :30

50 drill,25 Breast 3 strokes under, 3 strokes up with dolphin kicks(flip turn)/ 25 Free w 15 m break out 1:00

75 kick Vert arm back 1:30 long arms to the sky

100 back drill 25 3 tap each stroke/swim 1:45

Loosen Down – 300 AE