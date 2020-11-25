Sim Sisters Wreck PRs, Letitia Sim Hits 59.9/2:09.6 BR and 52.8 FL

2020 GRAVY BOWL INVITATIONAL

November 20-22, 2020

Pensacola, FL (UWF Aquatic Center)

Results on Meet Mobile – ‘2020 Gravy Bowl Invitational’

Sisters Letitia and Levenia Sim of TNT Swimming in Alabama each had banner weekends at the Gravy Bowl Invitational, as each clocked at least four lifetime bests.

Letitia Sim, 17, threw down statement swims in the breaststroke events. In the 100, the University of Michigan ’25 commit went by the minute mark with a lifetime best 59.93, vaulting to #47 in the 17-18 age group historical rankings and breaking a minute for the first time ever. Her 200 breast was even more impressive; she posted a 2:09.65, dropping more than a full second from her old best, and moving to #34 in 17-18 history.

Sim would’ve been invited to the 2020 NCAA Championships in both events with those times.

Her 200 breast came at the end of an impressive session on night 2 of the meet. She first went 1:58.50 to win the 200 IM, a .65 drop, then finished second in the 200 fly (2:05.01) before racing to her 200 breast PR.

Sim also blew past the 53-second mark in the 100 fly, going 52.85 for a best time in the same session as the 100 breast and a PR in the 200 free (1:50.23). Besides the 200 fly, where she was runner-up to City of Mobile Swim Association’s Lucy O’Neill (2:04.64), Sim won every event she swam in in the 15 & over age division this weekend.

14-year-old Levenia Sim, meanwhile, clocked lifetime bests in four events. In both IM races, she hit a PR, going 2:03.13 in the 200 IM and 4:22.25 in the 400 IM, dropping 2.5 seconds in the 200 and 6.5 in the 400. In the 200 free, she chopped 3 seconds off her old best to finish in 1:53.33, and she finished in 1:58.48 for nearly a four-second drop in the 200 back. She won all three events in the 13-14 age division.

Over the course of the weekend, she won seven 13-14 events, collecting additional victories in the 200 fly (2:01.11), 50 free (23.64) and 100 fly (54.19).