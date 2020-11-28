Ariarne Titmus Puts Up World’s 6th-Ever Fastest SCM 400 Free

2020 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA VIRTUAL C’SHIPS
- Thursday, November 26th – Sunday, November 29th
- Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Perth & Melbourne
- SCM (25m)
- Start dates & times vary in each city
- SwimSwam Preview
- Start Lists/Results
- Session 1 Full Results
Of note, this article was updated from the original, as Katie Ledecky’s 3:54.06 swim was not in FINA’s database.
While competing at the 2020 Australian Virtual Short Course Swimming Championships, 20-year-old St. Peters Western swimmer Ariarne Titmus produced the 6th fastest performance all-time in the women’s 400m free.
Titmus already owns the World Record with her time of 3:53.92, a result she posted at the 2018 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Hangzhou. Since then, her fastest was represented by the 3:56.21 the Dean Boxall-trained star logged at last year’s International Swimming League (ISL) season 1 final in Las Vegas.
Splits for Titmus’ 3:54.58 are not yet available, as Swimming Australia is waiting for the sessions to wrap up across the 5 virtual locations.
However, Titmus’ time here now ranks as the 5th fastest performance all-time, inserting the Aussie onto the list of top 10 now in the #1 and #6 slots.
|RANK
|TIME
|ATHLETE
|NF
|COMPETITION
|COUNTRY / DATE
|1
|3:53.92WR
|TITMUS Ariarne
|AUS
|14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2018
|CHN
14 Dec 2018
|2
|3:53.97WR
|WANG Jianjiahe
|CHN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2018
|HUN
04 Oct 2018
|3
|3:54.06
|LEDECKY Katie
|USA
|ISL Indianapolis 2019
|4
|3:54.52WR
|BELMONTE Mireia
|ESP
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2013
|GER
11 Aug 2013
|5
|3:54.56
|WANG Jianjiahe
|CHN
|14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2018
|CHN
14 Dec 2018
|6
|3:54.58
|TITMUS Ariarne
|AUS
|2020 Aussie Virtual National SC Championships
|AUS
28 Nov 2020
|7
|3:54.63WJ
|WANG Jianjiahe
|CHN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2018
|NED
28 Sep 2018
|8
|3:54.85WR
|MUFFAT Camille
|FRA
|European Short Course Swimming Championships 2012
|FRA
24 Nov 2012
For perspective, the fastest time of the ISL season 2 came in the form of Tokyo Frog Kings’ Leah Smith‘s 3:58.26. Titmus was originally set to compete as a member of the Cali Condors, the squad she represents last year.
Thought Ledecky went a 354 low at the ISL last year that just missed the WR. It isn’t in the list.
Swimswam has the American record as a 354.06 at the Indianapolis stop of the ISL.
I agree
Yes, Ledecky’s swim was missing from FINA’s db, but I’ve since included it. Good catch!
I remembered it specifically because it was the first ISL swim near the world record and there was question as to whether it would be ratified if she had gone a bit faster.
Thanks for including this Retta. Is FINA not in the habit of including ISL swims in their database, etc.? An oversight – or more to the story? Anyone know? Also, as you included KL, Ms. Titmus’ swim is no longer 5th fastest, so might want to amend the headline since it is actually the 6th?
They didn’t recognize the first two meets from last season. Story is here: https://swimswam.com/fina-says-they-will-recognize-world-records-from-5-of-7-isl-meets/