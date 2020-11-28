Ariarne Titmus Puts Up World’s 6th-Ever Fastest SCM 400 Free

2020 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA VIRTUAL C’SHIPS

Thursday, November 26th – Sunday, November 29th

Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Perth & Melbourne

SCM (25m)

Start dates & times vary in each city

SwimSwam Preview

Start Lists/Results

Session 1 Full Results

Of note, this article was updated from the original, as Katie Ledecky’s 3:54.06 swim was not in FINA’s database.

While competing at the 2020 Australian Virtual Short Course Swimming Championships, 20-year-old St. Peters Western swimmer Ariarne Titmus produced the 6th fastest performance all-time in the women’s 400m free.

Titmus already owns the World Record with her time of 3:53.92, a result she posted at the 2018 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Hangzhou. Since then, her fastest was represented by the 3:56.21 the Dean Boxall-trained star logged at last year’s International Swimming League (ISL) season 1 final in Las Vegas.

Splits for Titmus’ 3:54.58 are not yet available, as Swimming Australia is waiting for the sessions to wrap up across the 5 virtual locations.

However, Titmus’ time here now ranks as the 5th fastest performance all-time, inserting the Aussie onto the list of top 10 now in the #1 and #6 slots.

RANK TIME ATHLETE NF COMPETITION COUNTRY / DATE 1 3:53.92WR TITMUS Ariarne AUS 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2018 CHN

14 Dec 2018 2 3:53.97WR WANG Jianjiahe CHN FINA Swimming World Cup 2018 HUN

04 Oct 2018 3 3:54.06 LEDECKY Katie USA ISL Indianapolis 2019 4 3:54.52WR BELMONTE Mireia ESP FINA Swimming World Cup 2013 GER

11 Aug 2013 5 3:54.56 WANG Jianjiahe CHN 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2018 CHN

14 Dec 2018 6 3:54.58 TITMUS Ariarne AUS 2020 Aussie Virtual National SC Championships AUS

28 Nov 2020 7 3:54.63WJ WANG Jianjiahe CHN FINA Swimming World Cup 2018 NED

28 Sep 2018 8 3:54.85WR MUFFAT Camille FRA European Short Course Swimming Championships 2012 FRA

24 Nov 2012

For perspective, the fastest time of the ISL season 2 came in the form of Tokyo Frog Kings’ Leah Smith‘s 3:58.26. Titmus was originally set to compete as a member of the Cali Condors, the squad she represents last year.