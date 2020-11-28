Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ariarne Titmus Puts Up World’s 6th-Ever Fastest SCM 400 Free

Comments: 7

2020 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA VIRTUAL C’SHIPS

Of note, this article was updated from the original, as Katie Ledecky’s 3:54.06 swim was not in FINA’s database.

While competing at the 2020 Australian Virtual Short Course Swimming Championships, 20-year-old St. Peters Western swimmer Ariarne Titmus produced the 6th fastest performance all-time in the women’s 400m free.

Titmus already owns the World Record with her time of 3:53.92, a result she posted at the 2018 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Hangzhou. Since then, her fastest was represented by the 3:56.21 the Dean Boxall-trained star logged at last year’s International Swimming League (ISL) season 1 final in Las Vegas.

Splits for Titmus’ 3:54.58 are not yet available, as Swimming Australia is waiting for the sessions to wrap up across the 5 virtual locations.

However, Titmus’ time here now ranks as the 5th fastest performance all-time, inserting the Aussie onto the list of top 10 now in the #1 and #6 slots.

RANK TIME ATHLETE NF COMPETITION COUNTRY / DATE
1 3:53.92WR TITMUS Ariarne AUS 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2018 CHN
14 Dec 2018
2 3:53.97WR WANG Jianjiahe CHN FINA Swimming World Cup 2018 HUN
04 Oct 2018
3 3:54.06 LEDECKY Katie USA ISL Indianapolis 2019
4 3:54.52WR BELMONTE Mireia ESP FINA Swimming World Cup 2013 GER
11 Aug 2013
5 3:54.56 WANG Jianjiahe CHN 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2018 CHN
14 Dec 2018
6 3:54.58 TITMUS Ariarne AUS 2020 Aussie Virtual National SC Championships AUS
28 Nov 2020
7 3:54.63WJ WANG Jianjiahe CHN FINA Swimming World Cup 2018 NED
28 Sep 2018
8 3:54.85WR MUFFAT Camille FRA European Short Course Swimming Championships 2012 FRA
24 Nov 2012

For perspective, the fastest time of the ISL season 2 came in the form of Tokyo Frog Kings’ Leah Smith‘s 3:58.26. Titmus was originally set to compete as a member of the Cali Condors, the squad she represents last year.

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Teamwiess
57 minutes ago

Thought Ledecky went a 354 low at the ISL last year that just missed the WR. It isn’t in the list.

4
0
Reply
Teamwiess
Reply to  Teamwiess
56 minutes ago

Swimswam has the American record as a 354.06 at the Indianapolis stop of the ISL.

2
0
Reply
Sun yang vial of blood
Reply to  Teamwiess
55 minutes ago

I agree

Last edited 55 minutes ago by Sun yang vial of blood
1
0
Reply
Retta Race
Author
Reply to  Teamwiess
42 minutes ago

Yes, Ledecky’s swim was missing from FINA’s db, but I’ve since included it. Good catch!

2
0
Reply
Teamwiess
Reply to  Retta Race
38 minutes ago

I remembered it specifically because it was the first ISL swim near the world record and there was question as to whether it would be ratified if she had gone a bit faster.

1
0
Reply
Coach Mike 1952
Reply to  Retta Race
37 minutes ago

Thanks for including this Retta. Is FINA not in the habit of including ISL swims in their database, etc.? An oversight – or more to the story? Anyone know? Also, as you included KL, Ms. Titmus’ swim is no longer 5th fastest, so might want to amend the headline since it is actually the 6th?

Last edited 35 minutes ago by Coach Mike 1952
0
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Coach Mike 1952
31 minutes ago

They didn’t recognize the first two meets from last season. Story is here: https://swimswam.com/fina-says-they-will-recognize-world-records-from-5-of-7-isl-meets/

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!