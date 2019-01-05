Indiana Secures Verbal Commitment from NH Record-holder Maxwell Reich

Maxwell Reich, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from North Hampton, New Hampshire, has announced his intention to swim for Indiana University in the class of 2024. He will join fellow commit Tristan DeWitt in Bloomington in the fall of 2020.

“I chose Indiana University because of the feeling of home I felt when I walked on campus. I also chose IU for it’s exceptional academics, it’s resources for it’s students during college, and amazing networking after graduation. The team is determined, welcoming, and selfless and they all are such great and enthusiastic people. The coaching at IU is second to none and I am so excited to see what the future holds! #gohoosiers!” [sic]

Reich is a junior at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School and was a double event winner at the 2018 New Hampshire Swimming and Diving Division II (small schools) State Championships. He won both the 200 IM (1:54.15) and the 100 breast (56.62) with new State Records. He recently competed at Winter Juniors East, where he placed 5th in the 200 breast with a New England Swimming Resident Record of 1:58.61. He was also 11th in the 100 breast (55.24) and 21st in the 400 IM (3:57.56). Both breaststroke times were PBs.

Reich had a particularly strong LCM season. At Speedo Junior Nationals, he finaled in the 100 breast and finished the meet with new PBs in the 100 breast (1:03.97), 200 breast (2:14.75) and 400 IM (4:30.79). His 100 breast time represented a year-over-year improvement of just over 2.3 seconds; his 200 breast, 7.2, and his 400 IM, 12.9.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 1:58.61

100 breast – 55.24

200 IM – 1:51.26

400 IM – 3:56.56

