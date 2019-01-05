Beata Nelson Drops 52.8 100 Fly as Wisconsin Blanks Hawaii

HAWAII V. WISCONSIN

January 4, 2018

Honolulu, HI

Results

Scores WOMEN: Wisconsin 146, Hawaii 97 MEN: Wisconsin 134, Hawaii 109



WOMEN’S MEET

Wisconsin has been training out in Hawaii, and had a dual with the Rainbow Warriors Friday evening.

Beata Nelson swam just one individual race, the 100 fly. Clocking a 52.80, she took home the win by over two full seconds. Nelson is one of just six women to have gone under 51 seconds in this event this season, with her 50.90 from the Texas Invite ranking her 5th in the country. Sprinter Emmy Sehmann earned two wins for the Badgers, hitting the wall at 23.53 in the 50 and 51.32 in the 100. Sehmann also anchored the Badgers to victory in the 200 medley relay.

Hawaii’s Phoebe Hines had a great meet, taking the 1000 free (10:08.41), then going right into the 200 free (1:50.85), and finally taking the 500 free (4:52.01).

Jessica Unicomb was on both of Wisconsin’s winning relays, and she added a win of her own in the 100 back (54.10), just edging out Hawaii’s Karolina Hajkova (54.12).

MEN’S MEET

Hawaii native but Wisconsin student MJ Mao picked up two wins for the Badgers. The versatile sprinter won races in two different strokes, going 48.37 in the 100 fly and then dropping 54.72 in the 100 breast.

Wisconsin also took control of the sprint frees. In the 50, Tyler Zelen touched first at 20.59, while Griffin Back was 45.68 in the 100 and Cam Tysoe was 1:39.20 in the 200.

Hawaii’s Metin Aydin was their go-to guy, winning both of his individual events and keeping things relatively close with the Badgers. Aydin clocked a 3:57.57 to take the 400 IM, and was 49.09 to win the 100 back.

Splits were unavailable from the results, but Wisconsin did just get by Hawaii in the opening 200 medley relay, 1:29.87 to 1:30.01.