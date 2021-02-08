Germantown Sprinter Jack Maketa Verbals to Yale (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Germantown Academy Aquatic Club’s Jack Maketa has verbally committed to the admissions process* at Yale for fall 2022. Maketa is a junior at Germantown Academy in Pennsylvania.

I am extremely excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process to swim and study at Yale University! I would like to thank my parents for their endless support, as well as my coaches, teammates, and friends. This would not have been possible without them. Go Bulldogs 🐶! #boolaboola

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 46.51

200 free – 1:40.12

500 free – 4:33.36

100 fly – 49.75

200 fly – 1:48.57

At the 2020 Easterns, one of the biggest private school championships nationwide, Maketa finished ninth in the 100 fly (50.28) and 17th in the 200 free (1:42.39). He was also 23.84 leading off Germantown’s ninth-place 200 medley relay and 46.28 on the third leg of their sixth-place 400 free relay.

At a GAAC intrasquad in November, Maketa swam to lifetime bests in the 100 fly (49.75) and 200 free (1:40.12). It was his first time under 50 in the 100 fly and a near two-second drop in the 200 free.

Last season, as a freshman Connor Lee led the sprint fly group at Yale with a 46.12 in the 100 fly, finishing second at the 2020 Ivy League Championships. As a junior last season, Patrick Frith was an A-finalist in the 200 fly, leading the Bulldogs (1:44.37). With his current bests, Maketa would’ve made the 200 fly B-final and 100 fly C-final at Ivies last year.

Maketa joins Lucius Brown, Tommy Park, Finn Henry and Nareg Minassian in Yale’s class of 2022.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

