Yale Adds Finn Henry, Son of Program’s Head Coach Jim Henry, to 2026 Class

Finn Henry of Bulldog Swimming in Connecticut has verbally committed to the application process at Yale University for fall 2022. A junior at Guilford High School, Henry will join the Yale class of 2026.

Henry’s father, Jim Henry, is the head coach of the Yale men’s and women’s swim program.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to enter the admissions process and further my academic and athletic career at Yale University. A big thank you to my parents, my brothers, my family, my friends, and my many coaches who have helped me along the way. Go Bulldogs! #boolaboola

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:41.76

500 free – 4:35.29

1650 free – 15:55.89

All of Henry’s lifetime bests listed above were achieved after the pandemic started in the United States. He clocked his bests in the 200 and 500 free at an October intrasquad, his first racing since March, and he achieved his lifetime best in the 1650 free in November at another intrasquad a month later.

Henry’s improvements were pretty huge in 2020; entering the pandemic, he was 1:43.3 in the 200 free, 4:44.7 in the 500 free and 16:19 in the mile.

At the 2020 Ivy League Championships, Henry would’ve been just a couple of seconds off of scoring speed in the 1650 free, an event where Yale entered zero swimmers. Henry should contribute in the distance free events when he gets to campus, one of Yale’s thinner disciplines.

Henry joins Nareg Minassian in Yale’s class of 2026.

