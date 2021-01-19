Sydney Crawford (2021) Announces Commitment to Delta State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sydney Crawford from Lebanon, Connecticut has announced her intention to swim for Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for the support that they have provided me in my life and swimming. I would also like to thank all the colleges that have pursued and talked to me these past two years. But after talking with my family I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to Delta State University!! #gostatesmen”

A senior at Lyman Memorial High School, Crawford swims for her school and for Laurel East Hartford YMCA Swim Team. She focuses mainly on free and back. Crawford earned PBs in the 50/100 free during her junior year high school season at the Connecticut CIAC Class M Finals in the fall of 2019, placing 5th and 2nd in the respective events. At the 2020 Connecticut Swimming Senior Short Course Championships, she swam the 50/100/200 free and 100/200 back, finaling in the 200 back and picking up a PB in the 100 back. A month later, she updated her LCM times in all five of her best events at the Connecticut Long Course Senior Invitational. Those included the 50m free (28.68), 100m free (1:02.15), 200m free (2:17.01), 100m back (1:09.40), and 200m back (2:28.72).

Top SCY times:

100 free – 53.61

200 free – 1:57.96

50 free – 25.16

100 back – 1:00.76

200 back – 2:10.10

Crawford will suit up with Alexis Moon, Kelsey Farmer, and Meredith Rice in Delta State’s class of 2025. The Statesmen were runners-up in the women’s meet at 2020 New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference Championships. Crawford’s best times would have scored in the B finals of the 100/200 free and 100/200 back and the C final of the 50 free.

