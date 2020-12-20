Futures Qualifier Alexis Moon Commits to Delta State for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alexis Moon from Clarkston, Michigan has committed to swim at Delta State University in the class of 2025.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my swim and academic career at Delta State University! I can’t thank my family, friends, and coaches enough for helping me get to where I am today! Go statesman!”

As a sophomore, she represented Clarkston High School at the 2018 Michigan High School Division 1 Championships, swimming breast (30.23) on the 11th-place 200 medley relay. In prelims, she contributed a leg to the 400 free relay and competed individually in the 200 IM (35th with 2:14.17) and the 100 breast (20th with 1:06.61).

Moon earned most of her PBs in her best events (breast and IM) in 2018 and 2019 when she swam for the club team Liquid Lightning. Since moving to Club Wolverine at the beginning of 2020, she has picked up lifetime bests in the 100 breast, 100 free, and 200 free. She notched her best 100 breast time in November at the Mitten Swim Series-Meet 1, where she won the 200 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast and was runner-up in the 100 free. Her best 100/200 free times date from January 2020’s Circle City Classic. There, she finished 5th in the 100 breast, 5th in the 200 breast, and 24th in the 200 free.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:20.15

100 breast – 1:04.59

200 IM – 2:11.65

500 free – 5:13.09

200 free – 1:57.59

100 free – 56.75

Delta State women finished second at the 2020 New South Intercollegiate Swim Championships, 134 points behind West Florida. Moon’s best times would have scored in the A finals of the 100/200 breast along with Chelsea Borrowdale (1st place 200 breast, 2nd place 100 breast) and Maddy Lavoie (2nd place 200 breast, 3rd place 100 breast). She will arrive just as current senior Borrowdale (1:02.54/2:13.16 last season) graduates but will overlap a year with Lavoie (1:02.80/2:13.97 last season).

