Delta State University Picks Up Verbal from Backstroke Specialist Kelsey Farmer

Kelsey Farmer of Fresno, TX has announced her decision to swim at Delta State University beginning in the fall of 2021. She is a senior at Pearland High School and she swims year-round at the Swim Houston Aquatics Center under the direction of Head Coach Gilbert Legaspi.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Delta State University!! I am so grateful for my friends, family, and coaches for always supporting me. Go Statesmen and Fighting Okra!

In January, Farmer competed at the UIL Texas 6A Region 6 Championships. She swam the 100 back and the 200 IM, making it back for the B-final in each. She went into the finals heats of the 100 back seeded 13th and she was 11th in the 200 IM. In finals, she dropped 1.82 seconds in the 100 to finish 10th, and she dropped 3.85 seconds in the 200 IM for a 9th place finish. She swam the 50 backstroke (29.30) on Pearland’s 200 medley relay and she led off their 400 free relay (58.06).

Farmer most recently competed at the GU ECS Gulf Short Course Championships. She earned a spot in the A-final of the 100 and 200 back and she finished 5th in the 1000 free (10:59.09). She qualified for the B-final in the 100 and 200 free and she swam in the C-final of the 100 fly. Farmer ended the meet with personal best times in all seven of her individual events.

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 28.87

100 back – 1:00.68

200 back – 2:07.32

200 IM – 2:12.39

Farmer will become a Statesman beginning in the fall of 2021. She would have been Delta State’s third-fastest 200 backstroker last season behind Madelyn Byrd and Peyton Osborn. She would also have been ranked third in the 200 IM behind Maddy Lavoie and Chelsea Borrowdale. Lavoie and Borrowdale were the 2019 New South Conference champion and runner-up. This year, Borrowdale earned another silver medal in the event and Lavoie touched 4th.

