Freshman Kara Church Leads Crimson Over Blue in Kansas Intrasquad

University of Kansas Intrasquad

Friday, October 2, 2020

Lawrence, Kansas

25 yards

Full Results

While many college football fans got to see their teams compete today (at least on television), as far as we know, college swim teams have stuck to intrasquad meets so far, and the University of Kansas women kicked off their season with a intrasquad meet on Friday.

The competition featured only about half of the events in a normal college meet, omitting the longest events, including the 1000/1500 free, 400 IM, stroke 200s, or 400 yard relays, and instead focusing on the shorter events.

The Crimson team emerged victorious by a mere point, 86 to 85, with freshman Kara Church leading the Crimson with two individual victories. Church got started right away, taking the first individual event with a 1:52.89 in the 200 free. She later won the 500 free with a 5:00.92, touching nearly 8 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Church has best times of 1:48.67 and 4:49.06 in those two events, and she should help replace Jenny Nusbaum, who finished 2nd in the 500 free and 3rd in the 200 free at last year’s Big 12 Championships as a senior, helping the Jayhawks to a 2nd place finish at that meet.

The Crimson also got a victory in the 200 medley relay (1:41.93) and also earned wins thanks to Autumn Looney‘s 24.26 in the 50 free, Jiayu Chen‘s tally 120.53 on the 1m diving, and Manon Manning‘s 56.18 in the 100 back.

Junior Kate Steward led the Blue team with two victories of her own, first taking the 200 IM in 2:07.75, then following that with a 1:05.67 in the 100 breast, the final event of the meet. Last season, Stewart was the Jayhawks’ top breaststroker, leading the team with a 1:00.34.

Kaitlyn Witt earned the win the 100 fly with a 57.46, while Claudia Dougan and Keyla Brown finished 1-2 in the 100 free with times of 53.33 and 53.47, with Crimson’s Claire Campbell taking a close 3rd at 53.54.

The Blue team closed out the meet with a victory in the 200 free relay (1:38.04), but even a 1-2 finish there wasn’t enough to overcome Crimson’s lead.

Kansas continues with virtual meets for the net two weeks, but is tentatively slated to swim against fellow Big 12 member TCU on October 17th.

Release courtesy of Kansas Athletics