Alex Walsh, UVA Women Swim 1:36.7 200 Medley Relay in Practice

UVA Post-Practice Time Trial
- October 3rd, 2020
- UVA Natatorium
- Short Course Yards (SCY)
Today, following the team’s morning practice, the University of Virginia’s women’s 200 medley relay of Alex Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Lexi Cuomo, and Kate Douglass competed in a time trial, touching in 1:36.7 per the team’s social media account.
A little Saturday morning🔥 200 Medley Relay (Walsh BK24.1-Wenger BR27.4-Cuomo FL23.7-Douglass FR21.4=1:36.7😳) #GoHoos #WeWill⚔️ pic.twitter.com/CnpYvs2ko6
— Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) October 3, 2020
The Virginia coaching staff timed a1:36.7, and our hand timing of the video essentially confirms that with a 1:36.9. Regardless of those two-tenths, it is still an incredibly fast time for this early in the season. A time of 1:36.9 would have put them seeded ahead of five teams going into the 2020 NCAA D1 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. 1:36.7 would have jumped 3 more teams.
Virginia had the fastest time in the NCAA last season in this event in 1:33.91.
The relay was made up of two of the four members (Wenger and Douglass) of UVA’s ACC meet record-setting relay from last spring.
Splits
- Alex Walsh – 24.1
- Alexis Wenger – 27.4
- Lexi Cuomo – 23.7
- Kate Douglass – 21.4
If it happens; UVA will win the women’s NCAA swimming championship,