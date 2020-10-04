Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alex Walsh, UVA Women Swim 1:36.7 200 Medley Relay in Practice

UVA Post-Practice Time Trial

  • October 3rd, 2020
  • UVA Natatorium
  • Short Course Yards (SCY)

Today, following the team’s morning practice, the University of Virginia’s women’s 200 medley relay of Alex Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Lexi Cuomo, and Kate Douglass competed in a time trial, touching in 1:36.7 per the team’s social media account.

The Virginia coaching staff timed a1:36.7, and our hand timing of the video essentially confirms that with a 1:36.9. Regardless of those two-tenths, it is still an incredibly fast time for this early in the season. A time of 1:36.9 would have put them seeded ahead of five teams going into the 2020 NCAA D1 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. 1:36.7 would have jumped 3 more teams.

Virginia had the fastest time in the NCAA last season in this event in 1:33.91.

The relay was made up of two of the four members (Wenger and Douglass) of UVA’s ACC meet record-setting relay from last spring.

Splits

Mike
5 minutes ago

If it happens; UVA will win the women’s NCAA swimming championship,

