Alex Walsh, UVA Women Swim 1:36.7 200 Medley Relay in Practice

UVA Post-Practice Time Trial

October 3rd, 2020

UVA Natatorium

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Today, following the team’s morning practice, the University of Virginia’s women’s 200 medley relay of Alex Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Lexi Cuomo, and Kate Douglass competed in a time trial, touching in 1:36.7 per the team’s social media account.

The Virginia coaching staff timed a1:36.7, and our hand timing of the video essentially confirms that with a 1:36.9. Regardless of those two-tenths, it is still an incredibly fast time for this early in the season. A time of 1:36.9 would have put them seeded ahead of five teams going into the 2020 NCAA D1 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. 1:36.7 would have jumped 3 more teams.

Virginia had the fastest time in the NCAA last season in this event in 1:33.91.

The relay was made up of two of the four members (Wenger and Douglass) of UVA’s ACC meet record-setting relay from last spring.

Splits