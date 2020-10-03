Georgia HS 7A State Champion June Phang Gives Verbal Pledge to Air Force

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lawrenceville, Georgia’s June Phang has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at the United States Air Force Academy in the class of 2025 where she will join Alex Clark and Tyryn Empremsilapa. Phang wrote on social media:

“I am so so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the Air Force academy! Thanks to my coaches, family, and friends for this amazing opportunity to serve my country and excel in my athletic and academic career. Let’s fly! ✈️”

Phang is a senior at West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia. She won the 7A 100 breast as a junior at the 2020 GHSA 6-7A State Swimming & Diving Meet. She also placed 9th in the 100 fly (57.89), swam breast (29.53) on the 6th-place medley relay, and led off (24.96) the 7th-place 200 free relay. In her sophomore season she was runner-up in the breast (1:04.81) and came in 12th in the fly (58.97).

Phang trains year-round with SwimAtlanta. She competed at Speedo Southern Premier in March and picked up lifetime bests in the 50 free (24.69), 200 fly (2:13.01) and 200 IM (2:11.80) while placing 18th in both the 100 breast and 200 breast. Her best times in those two events come from December 2019’s Georgia LSC Short Course Senior State Meet. There, she won the 100 breast, placed 7th in the 200 breast, and came in 28th in the 200 IM and 32nd in the 100 free.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.60

200 breast – 2:22.47

100 fly – 57.89

200 IM – 2:11.80

50 free – 24.69

100 free – 54.31

Air Force came in 10th in the women’s meet at 2020 MWC Championships. Phang’s best time in the 100 breast would have scored for the Falcons in the B final. It took 2:20.81 in the 200 breast and 56.52 in the 100 fly to get a second swim at the conference meet.

