Summer Juniors Qualifier Tyryn Empremsilapa Verbally Commits to Air Force

Tyryn Empremsilapa, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Buena Park, California, has announced her verbal commitment to the U.S. Air Force Academy for 2021-22.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the United States Air Force Academy! Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for being the best support system I could ask for. Go Falcons! #aimhigh ✈️🇺🇸💙”

Empremsilapa is a rising senior at John F. Kennedy High School in La Palma; she swims year-round with Irvine Novaquatics. Her older sister Rose swims for NCAA Division II’s Concordia University of Irvine. Empremsilapa is mainly a breast/IM specialist and has the Summer Juniors standard in the 100m breast (1:12.84). She placed 3rd in the 100 breast (1:04.74) and 6th in the 200 IM (2:07.76) at the 2019 CIF Southern Section Division III Championships last May. Her best 50 free and 200 IM times came from that sophomore year high school season.

Last summer, she competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 100m breast. Throughout the 2019 long course season, she improved her lifetime bests in the 100/200 free, 50/100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. She achieved 4 of the PBs at Los Angeles Invitational.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.73

200 breast – 2:21.32

100 fly – 57.23

200 IM – 2:07.76

400 IM – 4:37.70

50 free – 24.43

100 free – 52.95

Empremsilapa’s best time 100 breast time would have scored for the Falcons at 2020 MWC Championships; she would have been on the B/C final bubble. It took 2:20.81 in the 200 breast, 56.63 in the 100 fly, 2:05.01/4:32.04 in the 200/400 IM, and 23.49/51.47 in the 50/100 free to get a second swim at the conference meet.

