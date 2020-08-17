Swimming TopTenTweets: The Race Video That Will Never Get Old

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
10.
Happy trails HPC Victoria <3.
9.
Because the grind never stops.
8.
Remember this sound? 💯 pic.twitter.com/Ic9e6GhL75
— David Marsh (@SwimCoachMarsh) August 14, 2020
We sure do David!
7.
20 Years Ago Today: @MichaelPhelps qualifies for his first Olympics. Love the Baltimore Sun headline. Love the race call from @DanHicksNBC and @RowdyGaines and the @andijoyce interview. Watch the time-capsule TV highlight from that night here: https://t.co/wZ9fzLonRl pic.twitter.com/yavuc8yFTN
— Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) August 12, 2020
The beginning of THE era.
6.
You’ve got that right, Katie.
5.
Real Indiana Beef.
4.
Solid 55.6 this AM after a hard week of training. Being ADAPTABLE, anytime, anywhere. #tokyo2020ne @umichswimdive @LACswimnation @SwimmingCanada pic.twitter.com/jNV6cHuBy0
— Maggie Mac Neil (@mags_swims26) August 15, 2020
Wait… didn’t she win gold in the 100 butterfly?
3.
About to hop in the pool and swim for the first time in almost six months. A little small talk leads to a lane mate saying, “Enjoy! Don’t worry, it’ll be like riding a bike for you.”
Welp, looks like this swim is about to be terrible, and life-threatening for those around me.
— Tom Miazga (@TomMiazga) August 13, 2020
This might lowkey be the best swimming joke of 2020 so far.
2.
Simone truly embodying the work-swim balance.
1.
August 11, 2008: Men’s Olympic 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final in Beijing. Phelps’ 2nd of 8 golds. @JasonLezak w/ best final relay leg ever 🇺🇸@DanHicksNBC & @RowdyGaines on the call
“The Americans? We're going to smash ‘em. That's what we came here for.”- France’s Alain Bernard pic.twitter.com/PEih5VCjIJ
— This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) August 11, 2020
The video that really just never gets old.
1. Look who is talking now!