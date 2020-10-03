Claire Curzan Goes 57.5 in 100 Meter Fly for New Lifetime Best

TAC TITANS OCTOBER LCM MEET: DAY 1

October 2nd – October 3rd, 2020

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

Long Course Meters (LCM)

Results on Meet Mobile: “TAC TITANS October LCM Meet”

Day 1 Recap

16-year old TAC Titans swimmer Claire Curzan swam her 2nd lifetime best in as many days on Saturday, touching in 57.57 in the 100 fly on Saturday. That takes three-tenths of a second off her previous best time of 57.87, done at last summer’s US Nationals, in what is likely her best shot at a spot on the Tokyo Olympic Team next year.

That follows another lifetime best, in the 50 free, on Friday, where she swam 25.32.

Curzan now ranks 7th among Americans in the 100 fly in long course since the 2016 Olympic Games. She’s not the only swimmer on this list who has been a best time at a small meet in the last month – in early September, Torri Huske swam a new best time of her own, 57.43, at a 3-event, 3-swimmer intrasquad meet.

US Ranking, Women’s 100 LCM Fly, Since 2016 Olympic Games:

Kelsi Dahlia – 56.37 – 2017 World Championships Katie McLaughlin – 57.23 – 2019 World Championships Regan Smith – 57.34 – 2020 Pro Swim Series Des Moines Torri Huske – 57.43 – 2020 Intrasquad (TIE) Amanda Kendall – 57.51 – 2019 Summer Nationals/Kendyl Stewart – 57.51 – 2019 Israel Cup Claire Curzan – 57.57 – October 2020 TAC Titans LCM Meet Aly Tetzloff – 57.70 – 2019 Summer Nationals Mallory Comerford – 57.95 – 2018 Summer Nationals Sarah Gibson – 57.96 – 2017 Summer Nationals

Huske is also the only swimmer in 15-16 history who has been faster than Curzan in this event, with a 57.48. Curzan has most of a year, including next summer’s Olympic Trials, to try and take down that record.

In yards, Curzan also broke 3 National Age Group Records since returning to competition post-quarantine.

Other Noteworthy Results

In a battle of pros, former NC State swimmer Coleman Stewart won the 100 fly in 53.84, followed by US National Team member Jack Saunderson , who was 2nd in 53.88.

won the 100 fly in 53.84, followed by US National Team member , who was 2nd in 53.88. The top junior swimmers were Marlins of Raleigh 16-year old Tate Bacon (56.52) and 17-year old Ryan Silver (58.18). Those were best times for both swimmers, including Bacon by just over a second.

More to come at the conclusion of the session.