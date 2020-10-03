Maisyn Klimczak Becomes 5th Sibling to Swim in College with Verbal to Wyoming

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maisyn Klimczak from Hanna, Indiana has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Wyoming for 2021-22.

“The University of Wyoming is an amazing program with great coaches and a great team. I am very excited to a part of it.”

She is the 5th Klimczak to commit to swim in college. Her parents Gretchen and Adam are swimming coaches and her older siblings swam, or are currently swimming, at:

Tori Klimczak – Franklin College ’17

Kane Klimczak – St. Leo ’19, currently an assistant coach at Hendrix

Cameron Klimczak – University of the Cumberlands ’21

Jaclyn Klimczak – University of Cincinnati ’23

A senior at Chesterton High School, Klimczak does her year-round swimming with Duneland Swim Club and specializes in free and back. She won the 200/500 free (1:52.30/4:59.39) at the 2020 IHSAA Girls Sectional Championship and then swam both events at the Indiana Girls’ State Championship. She placed 5th in the final of the 500 with 4:59.44 and was 18th in prelims of the 200 free (1:53.70).

Klimczak won the 800m free (9:05.52) and took 6th in the 1500m free (17:33.56) at the Indiana LSC Senior State Long Course Championships in July 2019. She also swam the 100/200 back and finaled in the latter. At the 2019 Indiana LSC Short Course Championships in March, she earned PBs in the 1000 free, 50 back, and 200 back. A month earlier she had placed 13th and 5th in the 200/500 free, respectively, as a sophomore at the high school state meet.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:14.26

1000 free – 10:14.36

500 free – 4:55.60

200 free – 1:52.30

200 back – 2:02.77

100 back – 57.43

50 back – 27.68

Klimczak will join the Wyoming class of 2025 with Sydney Metzler. The Cowgirls finished 3rd at the 2020 Mountain West Conference Championships. Klimczak’s best times would have scored 16th in the mile, in the B final of the 500 free, and in the C final of the 200 back; she would have been just shy of making it back in the 200 free and 100 back.

