Nathan and Hallie Adrian are Expecting their First Child

Eight-time Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian and his wife Hallie Ivester Adrian are expecting their first child sometime in February 2021. The couple were married on September 16, 2018 in Napa, California.

Adrian posted a trio of photos on Instagram showing pink balloons, pink table settings, and Hallie’s baby bump with the caption, “Big news! Baby Adrian coming February of 2021! #futuregirldad #cantwait”

Adrian grew up in the state of Washington and swam at Cal, where he was a five-time individual NCAA champion. A product of Los Altos, California, Hallie attended St. Francis High School and then dove for Stanford.

Adrian has represented the United States at the last three Olympic Games and has won five gold medals, one silver, and two bronzes. His only individual gold came in 2012 in London, when he touched out James Magnussen by 1/100 to win the 100 free. Most recently, he anchored Team USA’s 4×100 free and 4×100 medley in Rio in 2016, going 46s on the end of both relays.

In January of 2019, Adrian was diagnosed with testicular cancer and underwent two surgeries in the months following. Adrian made a solid comeback following the surgeries, appearing at both the 2019 World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea and the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. He picked up medals at both competitions, helping the US to gold in the 4×100 free relays (men’s and mixed) and a silver in the men’s 4×100 medley relay in Gwangju. In Lima, he took gold in the 4×100 mixed freestyle and men’s medley relays, and silver in the individual 50 free, 100 free, and men’s 4×100 men’s freestyle relay.