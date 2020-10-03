Rachael Lytle Verbally Commits to In-State Northern Arizona

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rachael Lytle from Gilbert, Arizona will remain in-state for her collegiate career after announcing her verbal commitment to Northern Arizona University for 2021-22.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and further my education at Northern Arizona University! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way! Go Jacks!💙💛”

Lytle, a senior at Gilbert High School, specializes in fly and back. She placed 3rd in the 100 fly (56.85) and 7th in the 100 back (59.59) at the 2019 AIA Division 2 Championships last November before going on to the AIA Meet of Champions and finishing 5th in the 100 fly (57.13). Lytle does her club swimming with Mesa Aquatics Club. She kicked off 2020 with PBs in the SCY 200 back and 200 fly at the Arizona Swimming LSC Short Course Senior Open Championships. She was runner-up in the 200 fly and 10th in the 200 back; she also finaled in the 100 back (24th). In March, she competed at Plantation Sectionals in the 400m free, 100m back, and 100/200m fly. She placed 24th in the 200 fly and scored PBs in the 100 back (1:09.56) and 400 free (4:45.25). She swam PBs in the 200m fly (2:23.24), 50m free (29.19), and 200m free (2:16.92) at Gresham Sectionals in the summer of 2019.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 2:04.54

100 fly – 56.85

200 back – 2:06.93

100 back – 58.96

50 free – 25.45

100 free – 55.76

200 free – 1:57.17

Lytle will join Casey Craffey in the class of 2025. NAU won the women’s meet at 2020 Western Athletic Conference Championships with 677.5 points. Lytle’s best times would have landed 14th in the 200 fly, 20th in the 100 fly, 25th in the 100 back, and 26th in the 200 back. (Due to a city water main break the University of Houston campus was closed from Thursday afternoon through the weekend. All events Thursday through Saturday were scored as timed finals.)

