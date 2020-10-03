DC Trident Fill Final Roster Spot With Russian Sprinter Rozaliya Nasretdinova

Russian sprinter Rozaliya Nasretdinova has been announced as the most recent addition to DC Trident’s roster for season two of the International Swimming League this fall. Nasretdinova will be an asset to the team individually in the sprint free and fly and is a solid pick up for the Trident’s relays. She joins DC’s already strong sprint squad which includes Ky-Lee Perry, Margo Geer, and Maddison Kennedy.

Rozaliya Nasretdinova Best Times

50 Freestyle Short Course Meters: 23.64

100 Freestyle Short Course Meters: 52.45

50 Butterfly Short Course Meters: 25.37

100 Butterfly Short Course Meters: 1:00.25 (from 2012)

The 50 butterfly spot has become an even more important one to fill this season with the introduction of the stroke 50 skins races. For season 2, the winner of the 4×100 medley relay will select which stroke the skins race is, creating the potential for a butterfly skins race. With that addition, Nasretdinova will have many potential swims this season including the 50 freestyle (skins and individual), 50 butterfly (skins and individual), the 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, the 4×100 free, and the 4×100 medley (women’s and mixed).

Nasretdinova has been representing Russia internationally since 2012 when she picked up two medals at the 2012 European Junior Championships; silver in the 50 and gold in the 4×100 freestyle relay. Since then, she has raced for Russia consistently, including at European Championships, short course World Championships, long course World Championships, the 2014 Youth Olympic Games, and the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. In Rio, Nasretdinova raced the 50 freestyle and finished 22nd with a 24.94 and finished 10th in the 4×100 freestyle relay along with Viktoriya Andreeva, Nataliya Lovtsova, and Veronika Popova in a 3:37.68.

In 2013, Nasretdinova was a part of two world record-breaking relays in the mixed 4×50 freestyle relay. At the 2013 FINA World Cup in Moscow, Russia, she and Dmitry Ermakov, Artem Lobuzov, and Maria Reznikov swam a 1:33.01 becoming the second ever world record holders in the event, holding it for 5 days until Shinri Shioura, Sayaka Akase, Kenta Ito, Kanako Watana broke it with a 1:32.52. Later that year, Nasretdinova, Veronika Popv, Sergey Fesikov, and Vlad Morozov broke the record again, this time in a 1:29.53.

With the addition of Nasretdinova, DC Trident has filled out their 32 person roster and are set to compete in Budapest in just two weeks from now.

Full DC Trident Roster