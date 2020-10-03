Kirill Prigoda Swims 2:07 200 Breast, Upsets World Champion Chupkov

RUSSIAN SWIMMING CUP FINAL

Day 2 of the 2020 Russian Swimming Cup final saw Kirill Prigoda swim a new lifetime best in the 200 breaststroke and pull off a big upset over the defending World Champion Anton Chupkov.

The 24-year old Prigoda, who swam only the 50 and 100 breaststrokes at last summer’s World Championships, swam 2:07.85 in Saturday’s final. That undercuts his previous best time of 2:08.11 done at the 2017 Russian Championships and coincidentally beat out a 2:08.11 from Chupkov, who placed 2nd. Chupkov is the two-time defending World Champion in the 200 breaststroke in long course.

That jumps Prigoda into a tie for 24th place all-time in the event.

For Russia, there is an opening in the 200 breaststroke headed toward Tokyo: behind Chupkov, their 2nd entry at the World Championships, Aleksandr Palatov, finished in just 26th place. Prigoda placed 4th in the 50 breaststroke and 5th in the 100 breaststroke at those World Championships.

While he didn’t swim the 200 breaststroke in Gwangju, he’s not a total stranger to the event: he was the 2018 World Champion in the event in short course meters and the 2019 World University Games Champion in long course meters.

Prigoda won the race on the strength of the front-half of his swim: he opened in 1:02.22, which was almost a second ahead of Chupkov’s opening split of 1:03.20. The two split similarly on the 3rd 50, and then Chupkov, with his signature long stroke, out split Prigoda 32.09 to 32.77 over the final length, but ran out of room to catch his compatriot.

In the women’s 50 breaststroke, 15-year old Evgeniia Chikunova won in her best distance with a 2:22.94. She likewise has a long stroke built best ofr 200 meters. Marya Temnykova finished 2nd in that race in 2:23.50, which is within a tenth of her lifetime best, while Evegniia’s older sister Darya Chikunova placed 3rd in a new lifetime best of 2:23.88.

With the exception of Evgeniia Chikunova, the group of teenage breaststrokers that led the pack in the 100 breaststroke on Friday were well back of the leaders over 200 meters, setting up for an electric the 100 breaststroke final on Sunday.

Maria Kameneva picked up her 2nd win in as many days, topping the 200 free in 1:58.34. That’s her first time under 2 minutes in that event, undercutting the 2:00.63 best time that she went in March of this year. Coming into 2020, her best time was 2:01.5, and she had only sparsely swum that race in her career.

The Russian women were 5th at the World Championships in the 800 free relay last year, with their slowest leg being a 1:58.19 from Anna Egorova, who really excels in events 400 meters and up. They could only afford to make one swap between prelims and finals, so if nothing else, Kameneva’s added depth gives them more options for a prelims/finals shift in Tokyo.

Other Day 2 Winners: