Tarasevich, Klevanovich Clear Competition At All-Russian Summer Universiade

2020 ALL-RUSSIAN SUMMER UNIVERSIADE

  • September 27th – September 29th
  • Ekaterinburg, Russia
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results

Meet Highlights

Several high-profile Russian swimmers were action last weekend, competing at the 2020 All-Russian Summer Universiade. The racing opportunity gave them a chance to shake off some competition cobwebs prior to this weekend’s Russia Cup and the Russian Short Course Championships slated for the end of October.

Note: This meet consisted of 50m and 100m distance of each stroke, as well as 200m IM.

Former Louisville Cardinal Grigory Tarasevich was among the medalists in Ekaterinburg, with the backstroke ace taking both the 50m and 100m distances with ease. In the former, Tarasevich clocked a winning effort of 25.66 while he touched in 56.34 in the latter to get his post-coronavirus pandemic racing underway.

Daniel Pakhomov also doubled up on a discipline, reaping gold across the 50m and 100m fly in times of 24.36 and 53.39, respectively.

Elizaveta Klevanovich did likewise in the women’s sprint free. The 2019 World University Games relay bronze medalist beat the 50m free field in a time of 25.36, while she came in with a result of 55.65 to clinch the 100m free victory in the only sub-56 outing of the final. Her 50m free outing here checks-in as a lifetime best, slicing .07 off of her previous PB of 25.43 from when she won European Junior Championships silver in 2018.

