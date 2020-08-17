Futures Qualifier Casey Craffey Sends Verbal to Northern Arizona

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Casey Craffey from Libertyville, Illinois has announced her verbal commitment to Northern Arizona University’s class of 2025. Craffey is looking forward to spending time with her family living in the area and said:

“I’m so excited to be able to make an impact and be able to swim on the NAU Swim team!”

Craffey is in the class of 2021 at Vernon Hills High School and swims year-round for the club CATS Aquatic Team. At the November 2019 IHSA Girls State Championships, she placed 9th in the 200 free (1:52.36) and 7th in the 500 free (4:57.89). Her PBs in both those events came at the Sectional meet, where she won the 200 in 1:49.68 and was runner-up in the 500 with 4:55.31.

Craffey competed in March at the Illinois Swimming LSC Senior Championships where she swam the 50/100/200/500 free and 100 fly, finaling in all but the 50. At last summer’s Illinois Senior Long Course Championships, she placed 10th in the 400m free and 17th in the 100m free and picked up new times in the 100 (1:00.50), 200 (2:11.64), and 400 (4:34.35) freestyles as well as the 100m fly (1:06.78).

Top SCY times:

100 free – 52.42

200 free – 1:49.68

500 free – 4:55.31

1650 free – 17:23.97

100 fly – 57.78

100 back – 58.27

200 back – 2:03.99

NAU women won their 7th consecutive Western Athletic Conference Championships in March. Craffey’s best times would have scored among the top-8 in the 200 free and 500 free and among the top-16 in the 1650 free and 200 back. (Note: the WAC scores an A final and a B final. In 2020, owing to a city water main break, the University of Houston campus was closed from Thursday afternoon through the weekend and all events Thursday through Saturday were scored as timed finals.)

