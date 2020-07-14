Sydney Metzler Hands Verbal Commitment to Wyoming for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sydney Metzler, a rising senior at Ralston Valley High School in Arvada, Colorado, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Wyoming for 2021-22. She wrote on social media:

“The vibes are good in this post… I am beyond ecstatic and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Wyoming!! 🤠 I can’t wait to be part of such a wonderful family!! Blessed, grateful, and happy barely scratch the surface of how I am feeling. I want to thank the coaches at the University of Wyoming for providing me with such an amazing opportunity. I also want to thank my family, teammates, and coaches who have helped me grow as a person in and out of the water. I can not wait to be a cowgirl!! Go Pokes!!💛🤎💛🤎”

A fly/back specialist, Metzler placed 9th in the 100 back and 10th in the 100 fly at the 2020 Colorado 5A High School State Championships. In club swimming, where she represents Elevation Athletics, she competed at last summer’s Mount Hood Sectionals in the 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. She finaled in the 100 back (21st), 200 back (16th), and 200 fly (24th), and earned a PB in the 200 back. She also swam at PSS Clovis and finaled in the 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

In December 2018, Metzler competed in the 100 back and 200 back at Winter Juniors West. This past December, she swam at the Colorado Swimming Pioneer Open and placed 3rd in the 100 back and 200 back and 6th in the 200 fly and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.39

100 back – 56.31

200 back – 2:01.27

100 fly – 57.14

200 fly – 2:02.87

Metzler’s best backstroke times would have landed her in the top 3 on the Cowgirls’ roster last season for both the 100 and 200 distances. She will overlap two years with Emily Giles (54.71/1:57.67) and one with Molly Green (57.20/2:11.35).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.