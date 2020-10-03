U.S. National Teamer Claire Curzan Lowers 50 Free Time

TAC TITANS OCTOBER LCM MEET: DAY 1

October 2nd – October 3rd, 2020

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

Long Course Meters (LCM)

Results on Meet Mobile: “TAC TITANS October LCM Meet”

On Friday afternoon, Olympic Trial Qualifier Claire Curzan won the 50 free with a best time of 25.32. This swim retains Curzan’s spot as the all-time fastest 50 freestyler out of 15 -16 year-olds in the nation and it further lowers her Olympic Trials qualifying time. She touched the wall ahead of former University of Arizona swimmer Katrina Konopka who finished with a time of 26.21. Konopka will be competing for the Aqua Centurions in this year’s International Swimming League (ISL.)

Curzan also competed in the girls 100 back, winning the event with a time of 1:00.43. Her best time (1:00.00) is from the 2019 World Junior Championships. However, both swims are well under the 100 back Olympic Trial qualifying time of 1:02.69.

In the girls 200 free, Caroline Pennington took 1st place with a best time of 2:05.47. The University of Virginia verbal commit further improved her Futures qualifying time in the event.

Later that day, Pennington won the 800 free with a best time of 8:49.83. She is already qualified for the Winter U.S. Open in the 800 and 1500 free.

Matthew Marsteiner and Sam Martseiner, aka the “Steiner Bros,” raced in the boys 800 free. 12-year-old Sam swam a best time of 8:58.30 for 4th place and 14-year-old Mathew snagged 2nd (8:51.02), about 3 seconds off of his best time. Earlier this season, the younger Marsteiner broke four North Carolina state records for his age group. Princeton sophomore Dylan Porges took first place (8:43.36), adding some time.

Olympic Trials qualifier and U.S. National Team member Charlotte Hook won the girls 200 fly with a time of 2:11.82, about 4 seconds off of her best time. In total, 4 girls touched the wall under the 2:30 mark, including second place finisher Stefanie Burgess with a time of 2:25.80.

Justin Ress, a World University Games champion and current Cali Condor in the ISL, won the boys 100 back (54.32), nearly matching his best time. NC State graduate and World University Games bronze medalist Coleman Stewart placed 2nd (55.37). In the same event, 16-year-olds Tate Bacon and Braden Haughey were the youngest among the front of the pack. Bacon, who recently committed to Notre Dame, touched 6th (59.49) right on his best time, and Haughey touched 7th (59.50).

Earlier Haughey snagged 2nd place in the boys 200 free (1:55.17) behind Michael Cotter who also touched the wall with a small time add at 1:54.42.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS: