Sam Marsteiner Smashes Multiple NC State Records At WAVE Intrasquad

Bradford Hancock contributed to this report.

Return To Competition Intrasquad (WAVE)

• August 14-15

• North Raleigh Christian Academy, Raleigh, NC

• 25 yards (SCY)

• Meet Mobile Results: “Return to Competition Intrasquad”

In its first meet post-quarantine, several members of the New Wave Swim Team (WAVE) put together impressive swims at its “Return To Competition Intrasquad”, none more so than Samuel Marsteiner.

Marsteiner, 12, set four North Carolina state records in the boys 11-12 age group, knocking off the marks in the 200, 500 and 1650 freestyle, along with the 200 backstroke, in decisive fashion.

On Friday, Marsteiner clocked in a time of 16:40.93 in the 1650, obliterating the previous record of 16:57.33 set by Evan Ashcraft in 2006.

This was only the fourth 1650 swim of Marsteiner’s young career. Previously, his personal best time stood at 17:28.71 set in January.

On Saturday, Marsteiner followed up by lowering the 500 free record down to 4:49.60, taking Koya Osada’s swim of 4:54.23 from 2009 off the record books.

The swim was over 10 seconds faster than Marsteiner’s best coming in: 4:59.76 from February.

Marsteiner then followed up on Saturday by clocking 1:47.40 in the 200 free, breaking Braeden Haughey’s 2017 record of 1:48.85, and then hitting a 1:57.51 to take down Osada’s previous mark of 1:58.80.

“I was excited about getting to go for these records and I was grateful that I had an opportunity to swim,” Marsteiner said after the competition. “My coaches and teammates were able to push me to stay in shape during quarantine.”

Back in February, Marsteiner won the 11-12 High Point Award at the NC Age Group Championships, winning four events while landing on the podium in every race he entered.

Both Sam and his older brother Matt, 14 appropriately dubbed “The Steiner Bros” after the famous professional wrestling duo, will be eager to showcase their 1-2 punch this short course season once Sam turns 13. Both brothers have sub-17 minute 1650s, sub 4:50 500s, and sub 1:50 200 freestyles.

Other Noteworthy Swims