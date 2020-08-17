Intrasquad 100 Breast Swim is a New Futures Time for 16-Year-Old Gibson Holmes

2020 OH RAYS AUGUST INTRASQUAD

August 14th – 22nd, 2020

Hosted by Mason Manta Rays Swim Team in City of Mason, OH

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Full results on Meet Mobile, search “2020 OH Rays August Intrasquad”

The full meet replay is on the Mason Manta Rays Swim Team Facebook Page

On Friday at the Mason Rays Intrasquad meet, 16-year-old Gibson Holmes broke the 1 minute barrier in the 100 breast for the first time, claiming 5th place with a new Futures qualifying time of 58.61. The same race was dominated by Jon Bernard who placed first with a time of 56.61 and out-touched second place finisher Cameron Jones (56.98.)

Holmes finished the day with three best times, a second place finish in the 100 back (52.32) to champion Noah Young (51.22), and a third place finish in the 200IM (1:52.10.) Holmes is already qualified for Futures in the 50, 100, and 500 free along with the 100 fly, but next summer he can add the 100 breast to his repertoire of events.

Bernard swept the field in three events on Friday, winning the 200IM (1:50.00), 100 breast, and 200 free (1:42.47) all with best times. Even quarantine can’t stop this 20-year-old from shaving a total of 5.34 seconds off of his seed times from the 3 events combined.

On the women’s side, 17-year-old Hannah Hill dominated the sprint events by winning the 100 free (50.62), 50 free (23.58), and 100 back (57.35.) She won the 100 free with 1.61 second lead and touched first in the 50 free by .90 seconds ahead of teammates Paige Striley (52.23) and Kiara Anchrum (24.57) respectively.

Throughout the day, U.S. Junior National team member Adam Chaney and Junior Nationals qualifier Braden Osborn raced neck and neck. Chaney took first place in the 100 free (45.36) and 50 free (20.61) with Osborn right on his feet with times of 45.72 and 21.06 respectively. In the end, Osborn saw gold too with a victory in the 100 fly (49.89.)

Chaney, a recent commit to the University of Florida Gators, had his first major international meet at the 2019 World Junior Championships that included anchoring the men’s 4×100 free relay in a split of 47.94, earning the team silver. The Ohio state record-holder in the 50 and 100 free earned the #4 spot on our annual list of the top 20 NCAA swimming recruits in the boys high school class of 2020.

Osborn, a current high school senior, qualified for Junior Nationals in the 50 free and 100fly in long course last February, and he has since committed to Division I West Virginia University. He will be a great asset on the Mountaineers as his best times would have placed him 11th in the 100 fly (49.33) and 12th in the 100 free (45.71) at this year’s Big 10 Swimming and Diving Championships

Other notable swims include 16-year-old Jessey Li’s first-place finish in the 100 breast (1:03.19) and high school senior Reese Lugbill’s 2:05.38 200IM win. Li was 0.72 seconds off of her best time of 1:02.47, one of her Junior Nationals qualifying times along with the 50 free short course. Her 100 breast time also has her ranked 31rst in the nation among 15-16 year olds.

Reese Lugbill, an Olympic Trials qualifier in the 200M breast, went on to place 2nd in the 100 breast (1:05.13), out-touching her twin sister Ashley Lugbill (1:06.12) who also specializes in the 200 breast long course. Ashley’s best 200 breast (2:37.32) is a Junior Nationals qualifying time.

17-year-old Kiara Anchrum won the 100 fly with a time of 56.24 (a 1.76 add to her Winter Juniors qualifying time of 54.48) to second-place finisher Jessey Li who touched the wall with a best time of 58.81. Brynna Wolfe, a sophomore at Ohio State, claimed first in the 200 free (1:53.45) with Striley finishing second close behind (1:55.48.)

These are the highlights from the first two days of the Mason Manta Rays Intrasquad; in order to meet coronavirus safety standards, the meet has been separated into 6 sessions that take place over three days:

Friday 8/14: High Performance and College

Saturday 8/15: 8 & Unders

Saturday 8/15: 9-10

Saturday 8/22: 11-12

Saturday 8/22: 13-14

Saturday 8/22: 15 & Overs from Senior 1 and Senior 2

The third and final day of racing at the Mason Rays Intrasquad will take place next Saturday, August 22, for 11 & Over swimmers.

At this intrasquad meet, swimmers were awarded points for placing top 16 in an event. For example, a first place finish scores 20 points, 2nd scores 17 points, and so on. Here is a list of the top three overall point scorers in the sessions swum so far:

TOP OVERALL POINT SCORERS PER SESSION:

Men

9-10

Lucas Ma (10) = 56

Dylan Fairbanks (9) = 53

Caleb Tan (9) = 50

Gabriel Trujilo (10) = 50

Tommy Wang (10) = 50

8 & Unders

Cooper Zhong (8) = 60

Joey DeVito (8) = 57

Isaac Broxterman (8) = 50

Women

High Performance & College

Hannah Hill (17) = 60

Jessey Li (16) = 53

Reese Lugbill (17) = 53

9-10

Sarah Li (10) = 60

Serena Tu (10) = 54

Elaine Peng (10) = 49

Posey Sollmann (10) = 49